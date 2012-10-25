Oct 25 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to Paragon Mortgages (No.17)'s class A, B,
and C notes. At closing, Paragon Mortgages (No.17) also issued unrated class D
notes.
-- A pool of first-ranking buy-to-let loans (secured against properties
located in England and Wales) originated after 2010 collateralize the notes.
-- Paragon Mortgages (No.17) is a U.K. buy-to-let RMBS transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Paragon Mortgages
(No.17) PLC's class A, B and C notes. At closing Paragon Mortgages (No.17) also issued unrated
class D notes (see list below).
Paragon Mortgages (2010) Ltd. (Paragon) is the originator; the Paragon Group
Of Companies PLC acts as mortgage administrator through its wholly-owned
subsidiary, Moorgate Asset Administration Ltd. Paragon originated all the
loans in the pool since 2010, many of which have different features from the
loans in earlier Paragon transactions that we rated.
The transaction has a prefunding period of six months, during which the
proceeds of the notes in excess of the mortgage portfolio balance are used to
purchase new mortgages.
Moorgate Asset Administration acts as the mortgage administrator for all of
the loans in the transaction. Homeloan Management Ltd. is the back-up
administrator.