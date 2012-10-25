(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25 -
Summary analysis -- Vietnam (Socialist Republic of) --------------- 25-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 92670L
Mult. CUSIP6: Y9374Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Aug-2011 BB-/B BB-/B
23-Dec-2010 BB/B BB-/B
Rationale
The ratings on Vietnam reflect the country's low-income economy, its weak
fiscal position, a developing monetary and financial framework, and the
possibility that its evolving policy framework could weaken sovereign risk
indicators. Vietnam's external indicators, reflecting moderate liquidity and a
modest net narrow external debt level, support its sovereign creditworthiness.
The risks of macroeconomic and financial instability in Vietnam have subsided
somewhat since early 2011, in our opinion. The tight credit policy implemented
from that time appears to have improved confidence in the government's
determination to restore price stability. Outflow of resident capital to
foreign assets has slowed as a result, allowing the exchange rate to stabilize
and easing the liquidity squeeze that Vietnamese banks face.
These developments have halted or reversed deteriorations in key risk
indicators. Inflation has retreated to below 6.5% as of September 2012, from a
peak of 23% in August 2011. The trade balance registered a US$34 million
surplus in the first nine months of 2012. Foreign exchange reserves held at
the central bank have reportedly risen to approximately US$20 billion. And
interest rates on bank loans are easing from the high levels of 2011.
Despite these improvements, risks of heightened macroeconomic instability in
Vietnam remain. As the government eases its policy stance, it risks renewing
concerns about its commitment to price stability. This could reverse the
recent improvements. A sharper-than-expected slowdown in external demand is
another risk that could trigger a renewed deterioration of credit indicators.
Vietnam's low average income, estimated at US$1,552 in 2012, remains a key
sovereign rating constraint. We also expect growth of this measure to be lower
than historical trends in the next two to three years. We believe the trend
partly reflected a relatively weak policy setting, which has slowed nonpublic
investment growth in the country. The sizable general government deficits of
2009-2010 had weakened the fiscal position. We expect net debt to amount to
36% of GDP by the end of 2012. High inflation had also further weakened the
Vietnamese monetary authorities' ability to support sustainable growth and
attenuate economic shocks.
A moderate external position supports Vietnam's sovereign creditworthiness.
Vietnam's external borrowings remain modest, and we project that its narrow
net external debt position will stay well below 50% of current account
receipts (CAR) in the next three years. At the same time, we project Vietnam's
gross external financing needs to remain below the sum of its CAR and useable
foreign exchange reserves in this period.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects our view that Vietnam will maintain
an appropriately tight economic policy stance until there are clear signs of
macroeconomic instability receding, including sustained single-digit rates of
inflation. This would allow fiscal, external, and economic indicators to
remain close to current levels or improve over the next two to three years.
We could lower the sovereign credit ratings if an early easing of the policy
stance causes a marked deterioration in one or more key indicators in the
above areas. We could raise the ratings if the economy resumes strong and
sustained growth as macroeconomic stability returns. Indications that Vietnam
could sustain per capita real GDP growth of more than 6% in the next five to
10 years could lead to a rating upgrade.
