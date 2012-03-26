(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Summary analysis -- Holding KazExportAstyk JSC -------------------- 26-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Agricultural

chemicals, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The rating on Kazakhstan-based agricultural company Holding KazExportAstyk JSC reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".

We view KazExportAstyk's financial risk profile as constrained by less than adequate liquidity, relatively low interest coverage by EBITDA, and reliance on short-term debt funding. KazExportAstyk's business risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the volatile nature of the agribusiness industry. The industry is susceptible to uncontrollable factors such as weather, crop health, global supply, and national trade policies. The quality of KazExportAstyk's earnings is constrained by revenue and earnings concentration in the emerging market of Kazakhstan, although sales in neighboring markets are increasing.

Key business and profitability developments

KazExportAstyk's credit quality is supported by the company's position as the third-largest player--and one of the most efficient--in the Kazakh farming industry. The company has a history of profitable growth. In the year to June 2011, it improved its operating margins to about 40% from about 30% in 2008-2009, thanks to quality equipment, advanced agricultural technologies, and low labor and land-lease costs.

In the year to June 2011, the group reported sales of Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 50 billion (about $300 million) and EBITDA of KZT21 billion (about $150 million). KazExportAstyk cultivates and trades wheat, barley, rapeseed, and flaxseed, primarily in northern and nentral Kazakhstan. The company controls about one million hectares in cooperation with partner firms and almost 400,000 hectares directly through its own subsidiaries.

Crop cultivation and trading accounted for about 80% of KazExportAstyk's gross profit in 2010, and the remainder came from leasing agricultural equipment and sales of agrichemicals and seeds to partner firms. Oilseed production is a relatively minor part of the company's business at less than 20%, although KazExportAstyk expects it to become more important in the future. The company leases the land on which it grows agricultural produce from the state at very low cost and has priority rights to purchase the land, should it wish to do so.

Advanced crop cultivation and harvesting processes distinguish the company from other agribusiness companies in terms of profitability. The large amount of land KazExportAstyk has under cultivation and favorable price dynamics have become key components of the company's profits, which have increased fivefold over the past three years. In addition, KazExportAstyk acquired two large partner farms in 2010, which also increased profitability.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

Free cash flow generation turned positive in the year to June 2011, reaching KZT5.9 billion, due to a working-capital release on the back of fewer, but more profitable, sales. Average adjusted debt to EBITDA for the past three years equaled 3.8x. We estimate that free cash flow will likely be marginally positive, at best, because sales and profitability growth might require the company to absorb working capital faster to remain competitive. We expect increased sales and earnings to lead to a gradual reduction of leverage. Because the company has started to scale down its capital expenditure, we do not anticipate material growth of nominal debt.

The company is exposed to foreign currency risk because 75% of its debt is denominated in foreign currency, mainly U.S. dollars, while most sales are domestic and denominated in tenge. This exposure is mitigated by the fact that grains and oilseeds are internationally traded commodities, with prices typically denominated in U.S. dollars. This factor gives grain producers a degree of flexibility in adjusting local-currency-denominated prices to reflect the movement in the value of tenge against the dollar.

Liquidity

KazExportAstyk's liquidity is less than adequate, in our view, as reflected by a ratio of sources to uses within 12 months of about 1x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We have changed our liquidity assessment from "weak" to "less than adequate" reflecting the company's progress in reducing its short-term debt and lengthening its debt maturity profile through issuance of a 5-year KZT20 billion bond. We now understand that most of the company's grain inventory was pre-sold as of 2011 year-end and therefore we offset KZT14 billion of this inventory against part of company's short-term debt. The company's short-term debt as of Dec. 31, 2011, totaled KZT30 billion ($203 million). We consider the company's KZT5 billion of cash to be tied to operations. In addition, KazExportAstyk has KZT13.5 billion available under long-term committed lines. We assess the company's free cash flow generation as marginally positive. Although KazExportAstyk's bankers have historically rolled over its short-term debt, the company has tight headroom under some of its covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that KazExportAstyk's refinancing risks are mitigated by its well-established relationship with its bankers, an international banking group, and by the increasing profitability of its core grain sales.

Ratings upside might develop if KazExportAstyk's debt maturity structure and overall liquidity management were to improve meaningfully. However, we believe ratings upside would only materialize if operating dynamics remain stable and the company maintains a consistent financial policy.

Ratings downside might develop if deteriorating cash flow generation were to make the company more reliant on external liquidity provision than currently. We might lower the rating if debt leverage exceeded 4x as measured by adjusted debt to EBITDA.

