(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Merchant Credit of Sri Lanka Ltd's (MCSL)
National Long-Term rating at 'BBB(lka)'. The rating has been removed from Rating Watch Evolving
(RWE) and assigned a Stable Outlook.
The rating has been uplifted based on Fitch's expectations of support from
MCSL's parent, the state-owned Bank of Ceylon (BOC; 'AA+(lka)'/Stable). BOC has
an effective shareholding of 86% in MCSL and is represented on the latter's
board. The removal of the RWE, which was placed on 27 May 2011, follows Merchant
Bank of Sri Lanka Plc's (MBSL) 15 March 2012 announcement that it would not
proceed with its proposed merger with MCSL and another entity of the BOC group.
Fitch views MCSL's stand-alone financial profile to be weak. Its core business
of vehicle finance, in the form of finance leases and hire purchase (HP),
comprised of 37% and 29% of its loan book at end-2011, with the balance
comprising loans. Due to slippages of some large facilities into non-performing
loan (NPL) category, MCSL's gross NPL ratio (three-month NPLs/gross loans)
increased to 19.1% at end-2011 (financial year ending Dec) from 16.8% in
end-2010. The agency notes that MCSL has made an effort to reduce average loan
size and thereby concentrations in loans.
Profitability in terms of pre-tax return on assets (adjusted for income of
equity investments) decreased slightly to 3.1% in 2011 from 3.4% in 2010, due to
an increase in operating expenses. Fitch expects MCSL's profitability to come
under pressure as its net interest margins (NIMs: 9.4% in end-2011, 9.5% in
end-2010) tighten alongside an increase in its funding costs.
Capitalisation in terms of equity/ assets also remained low at 9.9% at end-2011.
The agency expects the company's capitalisation to be strengthened when it
becomes listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange - a regulatory requirement for all
registered finance companies (RFCs).
Funding is predominantly through deposits. Although a strong loan expansion of
37% in 2011 resulted in an increase in borrowings, MCSL's deposit concentrations
remain high with its top five deposits accounting for 26% of total deposits at
FYE11. Also, unutilised credit lines were not sufficient to cover 36% of
risk-sensitive assets and liabilities under 12 months maturity at end-December
2011. Fitch expects that liquidity support would be forthcoming from BOC if
deemed necessary.
MCSL's rating could be affected by a change in circumstances that would warrant
a review of Fitch's expectation of support from the parent BOC. A sustained
improvement in MCSL's stand-alone financial profile may lead to a rating
upgrade, while a sustained deterioration of the same may lead to a ratings
downgrade.
MCSL is an RFC that accounted for 2.7% of total RFC assets at end-2010. It has a
network of 12 branches. The company is jointly owned by BOC (49%) and MBSL
(51%); the latter is itself 72%-owned by BOC.