(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Stora Enso Oyj ----------------------------------------- 25-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Setup paperboard
boxes
Mult. CUSIP6: 86210M
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-May-2009 BB/B BB/B
11-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 05/04/2000: sr
unsecd BB 14-May-2009
EUR750.005 mil 5.125% med-term nts due
06/23/2014 BB 14-May-2009
SEK10 bil med-term note Prog 03/28/2000: sr
unsecd BB 14-May-2009
US$507.928 mil 6.404% nts due 04/15/2016 BB 14-May-2009
US$300 mil 7.25% nts due 04/15/2036 BB 14-May-2009
EUR50 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 15 due
05/23/2018 BB 14-May-2009
SEK500 mil 3.50% med-term nts ser ISMA 30/360
due 12/01/2015 BB 14-May-2009
EUR390 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
10/07/2016 BB 06-Oct-2009
SEK2.4 bil 5.75% med-term nts due 09/01/2015 BB 26-Aug-2010
SEK1.4 bil med-term nts due 09/01/2015 BB 26-Aug-2010
EUR500 mil 5.50% nts due 03/07/2019 BB 15-Mar-2012
EUR500 mil 5.00% nts due 03/19/2018 BB 14-Sep-2012
SEK500 mil 5.75% med-term nts ser 23 due
06/26/2017 BB 17-Sep-2012
SEK2.2 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 22 due
06/26/2017 BB 17-Sep-2012
SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK10 bil B 11-Nov-2008
EURO CP prog auth amt US$1 bil B 11-Nov-2008