March 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Lombard Street CLO I by applying our relevant criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on the class A, Rev Ln Fac, B, C, and E notes.

-- At the same time, we have also affirmed our rating on the class D notes.

-- Lombard Street CLO I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Lombard Street CLO I PLC's class A, Rev Ln Fac, B, C, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report (dated Feb. 16, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010), as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed a decline in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-'), and an increase in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') since we last reviewed the transaction (see "Transaction Update: Lombard Street CLO I PLC," published on April 16, 2010).

We have also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on Lombard Street CLO I's collateral pool. All par value tests are now in compliance with their minimum requirement triggers, compared with the class C, D, and E notes failing their par value tests during our April 2010 review. With a shorter weighted-average life, the scenario default rates have reduced at each rating level since our previous review.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis in order to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we have used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to the class A, Rev Ln Fac, B, C, and E notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher ratings. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes of notes.

We consider the credit enhancement available for the class D notes to be commensurate with the current rating. We have therefore affirmed our rating on the class D notes.

None of the notes was constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

We have analyzed the derivative counterparty exposure to the transaction under scenarios where the counterparty failed to perform. We have concluded that the derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the assigned ratings.

Lombard Street CLO I is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at