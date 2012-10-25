(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 -

Overview

-- We revised our assessment of BOCHK's risk position to "adequate" from "moderate," as our criteria define these terms. The Hong Kong-based bank has a "strong" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The bank's SACP is 'a+'.

-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' issuer credit rating and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional scale rating on BOCHK.

-- We are raising the program rating on BOCHK's undated junior subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and to 'cnAA' from 'cnAA-'. At the same time, we are affirming the ratings on the bank's senior unsecured debt and non-deferrable dated subordinated debt.

-- The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlook on the long-term rating on China.

Rating Action

On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating actions on Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (BOCHK):

-- We affirmed the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. We also affirmed our 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional scale rating on the bank.

-- We raised the program rating on BOCHK's undated junior subordinated debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+', which is two notches below the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as per our rating criteria. We also raised the Greater China regional scale program rating on the bank's undated junior subordinated debt to 'cnAA' from 'cnAA-'.

-- We also affirmed the 'A+' and 'cnAAA' ratings on BOCHK's senior unsecured debt, the 'A' and 'cnAA+' ratings on BOCHK's non-deferrable dated subordinated debt, and the 'A' and 'cnAA+' program ratings on BOCHK's non-deferrable dated subordinated debt.