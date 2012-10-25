(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We revised our assessment of BOCHK's risk position to "adequate" from
"moderate," as our criteria define these terms. The Hong Kong-based bank has a "strong" business
position, "strong" capital and earnings, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The
bank's SACP is 'a+'.
-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' issuer credit rating and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China
regional scale rating on BOCHK.
-- We are raising the program rating on BOCHK's undated junior subordinated debt to 'A-'
from 'BBB+' and to 'cnAA' from 'cnAA-'. At the same time, we are affirming the ratings on the
bank's senior unsecured debt and non-deferrable dated subordinated debt.
-- The stable outlook primarily reflects the stable outlook on the long-term rating on
China.
Rating Action
On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating actions on
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. (BOCHK):
-- We affirmed the 'A+' long-term and 'A-1' short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank.
The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. We also affirmed our 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China
regional scale rating on the bank.
-- We raised the program rating on BOCHK's undated junior subordinated debt to 'A-' from
'BBB+', which is two notches below the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), as per our
rating criteria. We also raised the Greater China regional scale program rating on the bank's
undated junior subordinated debt to 'cnAA' from 'cnAA-'.
-- We also affirmed the 'A+' and 'cnAAA' ratings on BOCHK's senior unsecured debt, the 'A'
and 'cnAA+' ratings on BOCHK's non-deferrable dated subordinated debt, and the 'A' and 'cnAA+'
program ratings on BOCHK's non-deferrable dated subordinated debt.