(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

Overview

-- We revised our assessment of Russia-based Rosbank's risk position to adequate from moderate.

-- We raised our ratings on Rosbank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B' and to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'.

-- We affirmed Rosbank's group status as strategically important and the long-term rating on Rosbank is three notches higher than its stand-alone credit profile because of the likelihood of group support.

-- Our ratings on Rosbank reflect its moderate business position, adequate capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and adequate liquidity.

-- The stable outlook balances the challenges associated with the ongoing integration process against the maintenance of parental support. In our view, material changes in the bank's business and risk profile are unlikely in the near term.

-- We subsequently withdrew all our ratings on Rosbank at the bank's request.

Rating Action

On March 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Russia-based Rosbank OJSC JSCB to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B' and the Russia national scale rating to 'ruAAA' from 'ruAA+'. At the same time, we withdrew all the ratings at the bank's request. The outlook at the time of withdrawal was stable.