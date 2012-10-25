(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25 - A regulatory requirement for all constant net asset value European money market
funds to switch to a partial variable net asset value model would have little impact on fund
ratings, Fitch Ratings says. The main uncertainty would be the reaction of investors and whether
the switch could lead to significant disruption or outflows from a EUR500bn market segment.
We think a move to partial variable net asset value (VNAV) funds - where assets
with a residual maturity of less than three months continue to be priced on an
amortised cost basis - along with new rules to combat liquidity risk, are among
the most likely outcomes of the reviews of MMF regulation taking place in
Europe. To date there is no regulatory proposal apart from recommendations made
by IOSCO in October 2012 and discussed by the European Systemic Risk Board.
Our MMF ratings are primarily based on an analysis of the credit quality and
diversification of a fund's holdings, along with factors such as market and
liquidity risks. Therefore, a constant net asset value (CNAV) fund that switches
to partial VNAV while maintaining the safety of principal and timely liquidity
would be unlikely to face a change in rating. We already rate some partial VNAV
funds at 'AAAmmf', which indicates an extremely strong capacity to preserve
principal and provide shareholder liquidity.
The proportion of assets that are longer-dated, and therefore valued by partial
VNAV MMFs on a mark-to-market basis, is only 10%-20% for most of the MMFs in the
short-term regulatory segment. The rest are valued using amortised accounting in
the same way as CNAV funds. This allows partial VNAV funds to be rated using the
same scale as CNAV. This assumes that 'AAAmmf' rated funds continue to follow
"self regulation", with stricter portfolio and risk guidelines than required by
the European Securities and Markets Authority for "short term MMF". Full VNAV
funds do not exist and could require an alternative methodology and/or ratings
scale.
We believe the more relevant issue is whether some corporate and institutional
investors will refuse to accept VNAV funds if they conflict with their
investment guidelines or raise significant tax or accounting hurdles. If so,
this could drive significant outflows from the European MMF market, which is
split about 50:50 between CNAV and VNAV funds.
We will be conducting a survey of investors in the coming weeks to identify the
main implications of any regulatory changes. We expect to publish the results of
the survey in the next two months, along with a broader special report into the
impact of regulatory changes on European MMFs.