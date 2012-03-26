March 26 -
Summary analysis -- Flextronics International Ltd. ---------------- 26-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Printed circuit
boards
Mult. CUSIP6: 33938E
Mult. CUSIP6: 33939K
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jan-2001 BB+/-- BB+/--
04-Feb-1999 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on Singapore-based Flextronics International Ltd. reflects Standard
& Poor's expectation that the electronics manufacturing company will sustain
its current levels of profitability and leverage, despite highly competitive
market conditions. With annual revenues of approximately $29 billion,
Flextronics provides electronic manufacturing services to a broad range of
industries and maintains leadership market share in the data networking,
telecomm, servers and storage, medical, automotive, and industrial end
markets. The company's "fair" business risk profile (based on our criteria)
reflects its good market position as the second-largest global EMS provider,
offset by highly competitive and cyclical industry dynamics and sectorwide low
profit margins.