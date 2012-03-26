March 26 -
Summary analysis -- Stratus Technologies Inc. 26-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Massachusetts
Primary SIC: Computer
peripheral
equipment, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 86317A
Mult. CUSIP6: 86317F
Mult. CUSIP6: 86317Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--
25-Apr-2007 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Maynard, Mass.-based Stratus Technologies Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' expectation that consistent operating profitability will provide moderate
ratings support while the company manages its revenue transition from a declining proprietary
installed base to open systems and new high availability offerings to small to midsized
businesses.