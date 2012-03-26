March 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Stratus Technologies Inc. 26-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Massachusetts

Primary SIC: Computer

peripheral

equipment, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 86317A

Mult. CUSIP6: 86317F

Mult. CUSIP6: 86317Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--

25-Apr-2007 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Maynard, Mass.-based Stratus Technologies Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that consistent operating profitability will provide moderate ratings support while the company manages its revenue transition from a declining proprietary installed base to open systems and new high availability offerings to small to midsized businesses.