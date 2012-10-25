(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings views the renewed consolidating initiatives involving the four major
Greek banks, National Bank of Greece (NBG), Eurobank Ergasias SA (Eurobank),
Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank as a positive step towards the restructuring of
Greece's banking sector and the banks' ratings over the medium term. These moves should help
create a smaller number of more efficient and viable institutions that will be better placed to
cope with the country's sovereign crisis and weak economic prospects.
However, medium-term benefits could be negated if sizeable present risks, which are all
interlinked, are not addressed that are currently constraining Greek banks' ratings. The most
significant of these are i) the resolution of Greece's sovereign crisis; ii) the
recapitalisation of banks; iii) the restoration of depositors' confidence; and iv) the reduction
of banks' dependence on extraordinary liquidity from central banks.
The consolidation of Greek banks into larger institutions should enable them to attain
synergies, particularly on the cost side from branch and staff optimisation and reduction in
central service and IT platforms. While these processes will entail initial one-off
restructuring costs, Fitch gives credit to banks' ability to reduce expenses as they have done
in the past two years. Moreover, larger Greek banks may reap funding costs benefits in the
short-term as competition for deposits may ease as the number of institutions competing will be
reduced. These cost synergies should help banks to absorb continued high loan impairment charges
from asset quality deterioration.