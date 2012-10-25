(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings views the renewed consolidating initiatives involving the four major Greek banks, National Bank of Greece (NBG), Eurobank Ergasias SA (Eurobank), Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank as a positive step towards the restructuring of Greece's banking sector and the banks' ratings over the medium term. These moves should help create a smaller number of more efficient and viable institutions that will be better placed to cope with the country's sovereign crisis and weak economic prospects.

However, medium-term benefits could be negated if sizeable present risks, which are all interlinked, are not addressed that are currently constraining Greek banks' ratings. The most significant of these are i) the resolution of Greece's sovereign crisis; ii) the recapitalisation of banks; iii) the restoration of depositors' confidence; and iv) the reduction of banks' dependence on extraordinary liquidity from central banks.

The consolidation of Greek banks into larger institutions should enable them to attain synergies, particularly on the cost side from branch and staff optimisation and reduction in central service and IT platforms. While these processes will entail initial one-off restructuring costs, Fitch gives credit to banks' ability to reduce expenses as they have done in the past two years. Moreover, larger Greek banks may reap funding costs benefits in the short-term as competition for deposits may ease as the number of institutions competing will be reduced. These cost synergies should help banks to absorb continued high loan impairment charges from asset quality deterioration.