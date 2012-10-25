(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. ----------------------- 25-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Hong Kong
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Oct-2007 A/-- --/--
30-Jan-1996 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Hong Kong-based Asia Insurance Co. Ltd. reflect the company's very strong
capitalization and strong liquidity, which support its risk profile. Asia Insurance's operating
performance has been good and it has a solid market position in Hong Kong's competitive general
insurance market. Offsetting factors are the company's high equity exposure than the industry
average and its risky inward reinsurance business.
Asia Insurance's very strong capitalization reflects its shareholders' funds of Hong Kong
dollar (HK$) 2.47 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, (HK$2.87 billion a year earlier) and its risk
profile based on our risk-based analysis. The company's solvency ratio (shareholders' funds to
net premiums) decreased to 321.5% as of the end of 2011 from 429.8% a year earlier. We expect
Asia Insurance's capital to remain very strong, compared with its peers, in the next two years,
even after factoring in the potential loss development from the floods in Thailand in 2011.
We expect Asia Insurance's operating performance in 2012 and 2013 to be good, given its
prudent underwriting. However, the company may still be subject to volatility in the equity
market due to its high equity exposure. As of the end of 2011, equity holdings account for 39%
of Asia Insurance's total invested assets. Nevertheless, the company benefits from strong
liquidity, given its significant cash and deposits (24.6% of total invested assets as at end
2011). The company's combined ratio rose to 96.4% in 2011 (2010: 91.2%). The deterioration was
mainly due to the flood-related losses.
Asia Insurance's exposure to inward reinsurance business has become quite significant in
recent years, at one-third of its total portfolio. We view the inward reinsurance business as a
risk factor, given that the company has limited reinsurance and catastrophe protection for this
segment. Considering the company's modest performance, the inward reinsurance business could
increase the volatility in earnings.
We view Asia Insurance's market position as solid in the competitive Hong Kong general
insurance segment, mainly due to its good relationships with intermediaries. The company is the
eighth-largest general insurer, with a market share of 3.1% in 2011 in terms of gross premiums.
Its top line expanded 12% in 2011, in line with the industry growth rate. We expect Asia
Insurance to maintain its growth rate in the next two years due to intense competition in Hong
Kong's general insurance market and the company's prudent underwriting practices such as
increasing prices or cutting off unprofitable lines.
Enterprise risk management
We assess Asia Insurance's overall enterprise risk management (ERM) as adequate relative to
its simple risk profile. However, we view the company's catastrophe risk control as less
sophisticated, with limited risk assessment tools. This was reflected by Asia Insurance's
exposure to catastrophe losses in the past. Although the impact from those losses was
manageable, it contributed to earning volatility.
Asia Insurance has a relatively simple risk profile and risk control processes, with regular
underwriting meetings and close interaction between the management and operational teams. The
company also has quarterly management meetings to cover wider spectrum of risks such as
investment risk.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Asia Insurance will maintain its capitalization
despite potential exposure to Thai flood losses, which we expect to be manageable.
Capitalization is likely to remain commensurate with the current rating level, in our view.
We view the possibility of an upgrade as extremely unlikely while Hong Kong's competitive
general insurance market continues to constrain the company's business profile. We may revise
the outlook or lower the rating if the company's operating performance or capitalization
deteriorates significantly, affecting its overall financial profile.