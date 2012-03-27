March 27 -
Summary analysis -- Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Cayman Islands
Mult. CUSIP6: 22234X
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Sep-2009 BB/-- BB/--
30-Nov-2008 BB+/-- BB+/--
29-Oct-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. reflects our view of the
company's sale concentration in China's Guangdong province and the execution
risks, albeit reducing, surrounding its expansion outside that market. The
rating also reflects our negative outlook for the Chinese property sector and
the likely challenging operating conditions for the next six to 12 months. The
regulatory environment for property developers in China remains unpredictable.
Country Garden's land bank and established property portfolio in Guangdong
temper these weaknesses. The company's land bank is one of the largest among
Chinese real estate developers and the costs are the lowest. In addition,
Country Garden is more resilient to industry down cycles than domestic peers
that target investors, in our view. This is because the company's products
target mass market user-occupiers, i.e., real demand.
Country Garden's sales are likely to remain concentrated in its home market of
Guangdong in the next two years at least, based on its current project
pipeline. In 2011, sales from Guangdong accounted for 66% of total contract
sales. About 45% of the Country Garden's land bank is in Guangdong.