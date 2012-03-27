(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- Essonne (Department of) ----------------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jun-2011 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

26-Jan-2009 AA/-- AA/--

Rationale

The ratings on Essonne reflect our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, Essonne's very good socioeconomic profile and its "positive" financial management, as our criteria define the terms. We also factor into the ratings Essonne's good budgetary performance and moderate contingent liabilities.

The main rating constraints, in our view, are Essonne's limited budgetary flexibility and high tax-supported debt burden compared with other departments.