March 27 -
Summary analysis -- Kindred Healthcare Inc. ----------------------- 27-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Kentucky
Primary SIC: Skilled nursing
care facilities
Mult. CUSIP6: 494578
Mult. CUSIP6: 494580
Mult. CUSIP6: 922602
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jun-2011 B+/-- B+/--
05-May-1998 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
The rating on Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and the financial
risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. We expect Kindred to continue to
be subject to significant reimbursement risk such as the recent Medicare payment cut to nursing
homes and adverse changes to the reimbursement rules for group therapy services. We expect
Kindred's total revenue to increase by about 14% in 2012, primarily because of the full-year
impact of 2011 acquisition of RehabCare. Our expectation for an 18% increase in the hospital
division revenue in 2012 is a key catalyst for our total revenue growth assumption. We expect
the recent Medicare cut to be a contributing factor for our expectation that Kindred's nursing
home revenue will be flat in 2012. We believe Medicaid rates for the nursing home business will
be flat.