March 27 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the targets of Karnataka's 2012-13 budget are feasible and expects the state to achieve its budget targets.

"The state's fiscal performance is commendable due to prudent fiscal management and reforms, in spite of its average growth target slipping 3.16 percentage points in its Eleventh five year plan (FY08-FY12) and FY12 growth slowing to 6.44% from 8.87% in FY11," says Devendra Kumar Pant, Director, in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

The latest budget projects that Karnataka's current balance will decline to 0.18% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) in FY13 from 0.72% in FY12. Current revenue in FY13 is budgeted to increase by 19.10% and current expenditure by 23.41%. Grants from the central government are a major growth driver of current revenue in FY13. Current expenditure growth in FY13 is fueled by salary and pension payments, which will be revised upwards from April 2012. In FY13, the proportion of incremental salary and pension payments will be 39.26% of incremental current expenditure.

The budget assumes nominal GSDP growth of 19.92% and the state's own revenue buoyancy (revenue growth as a fraction of nominal GSDP growth) at 0.66x in FY13. While Fitch considers the state's growth assumption to be optimistic, buoyancy assumption is pessimistic. However, Fitch expects the state to achieve its current balance target of 0.18% of GSDP in FY13, based on realistic growth and buoyancy assumptions.

"The government's assumption about economic growth is ambitious given the current economic slowdown in India," says Siva Subramanian, Analyst in Fitch's International Public Finance team.

Based on Karnataka's advance estimate of its GSDP for the fiscal year ending March 2012, the state will miss its Eleventh Plan average GSDP growth target of 11.2% and is likely to achieve an average growth of 8.04%. Economic growth in FY12 is estimated to have slowed to 6.44% from 8.87% in FY11, causing the current balance to shrink to 0.72% of GSDP from 1.10%).

