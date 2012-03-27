(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - The extension of two Italian forbearance schemes for small- and medium-sized enterprises may hinder clear performance reporting. This could weaken some structural triggers of Italian SME collateralised loan obligations and leasing asset-backed securities, but is unlikely to affect structured finance ratings of the country's SME securitisations says Fitch Ratings.

The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) and major Italian business associations agreed on 28 February to extend the terms of the SME Principal Payment Holiday Scheme (PPHS) until the end of 2012. These parties also agreed to extend the terms of the Mortgage Maturity Extension Scheme, providing the option to extend secured and unsecured loans for up to three and two years, respectively.

The PPHS implies liquidity and extension risks for Italian securitisations, albeit limited ones. It can certainly weaken the effectiveness of structural triggers, provisioning mechanisms and swaps, as it can interfere with the way Italian SME transactions normally classify loans as delinquent and/or defaulted. For example, loans in arrears that benefit from the PPHS may be re-classified as performing after a renegotiation. It also affects the quality of portfolio reporting, unless reporting is integrated with details of loans benefiting from the PPHS. (For more information, see our report "Italian SME Principal Payment Holiday Scheme", published on 7 January 2010 when the scheme was first introduced.)

We have not downgraded any Italian transactions because of the risks related to the PPHS so far and do not expect to take any downgrade action in the future because of this risk. However, if there were to be a much larger take-up of the scheme, there could be rating implications.

As part of our surveillance process we analyse the actual take-up of the PPHS, the credit enhancement available to the notes, the structural features that may be affected by the renegotiation, the quality and composition of the underlying collateral and the way in which the scheme is operationally implemented.

We estimate 12% of the aggregate SME leasing contracts included in the securitised portfolios of Fitch-rated transactions have taken a payment holiday as of March 2011, while just 5% of SME lease contracts were in default or arrears by more than 90 days at the end of their PPHS. (See "Italian Leasing Index - Q111".) We believe that this performance is also due to the positive selection operated by the portfolio eligibility criteria, which typically select only performing assets.

The PPHS by Italian lenders is on a voluntary basis (that is, eligible borrowers may apply to the PPHS only if the relevant lender has agreed to implement it). The scheme applies to both loans and leases. While issuers of ABS notes are not allowed to directly participate in the scheme, most lenders implementing the PPHS have managed to introduce the scheme in the securitisations where they act as servicers.