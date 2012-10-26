(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG ------------ 26-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-2005 A-/-- --/--
27-Dec-2001 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based
"here
&sid=828326&sind=A&",
"here
&sid=828326&sind=A&" (GL), and
"here
&sid=828326&sind=A&" reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of these
companies as core subsidiaries of the Gothaer Insurance Group (Gothaer). Our
assessment of the group is based on these companies' aggregate business and
financial profiles.
The ratings reflect the group's strong competitive position, due to a well-diversified
portfolio, which provides a competitive advantage in our view. In addition, the group's
management is strongly committed to growth of profitable lines of business, and strong non-life
underwriting performance. We consider these strengths to be partly offset by Gothaer's
relatively high exposure to credit risk and high asset-liability management (ALM) risk in the
life insurance inforce book (back book) that weighs on the group's strong capitalization.
The group's competitive position has benefitted from proactive changes to the product mix
(such as in motor insurance or supplementary health care) and distribution channels,
contributing to a favorable business mix. The comprehensive distribution mix allows management
the flexibility to adapt to changing market trends. We regard the group's recent acquisitions in
Eastern Europe as neutral to the ratings at this stage. In view of Gothaer's profit-oriented
strategy and the competitive and demanding market environment, our base-case forecast is for
group premiums to moderately increase by 2%-3% in 2012 and 2013.
The strong non-life underwriting performance, we believe, is the result of management's
strong focus on expanding business with sound profit potential, such as small and midsize
enterprises and special-industry business. Furthermore, Gothaer has actively reduced
underwriting related to the highly competitive motor business. We expect noncommodity lines to
increasingly dominate Gothaer's nonlife portfolio, resulting in stable net combined ratios (loss
and expense ratios) lower than 98%, excluding natural catastrophes.
Non-life is the main contributor to the group's strong net income, which we project to
remain at about EUR80 million-EUR90 million in 2012 and 2013 in our base case, resulting in a
return on equity of about 7%. This stable level of earnings will support the group's capital
position. However, the high interest rate sensitivity of the life insurance back book might
further weigh on the group's strong capitalization. Nevertheless, we assume in our base case
that the group's capitalization will remain strong over the next 12-18 months.
In life insurance, Gothaer has been focusing on the development and sale of
less-capital-intensive unit-linked and biometric products for several years, which we consider
positive. However, the inforce portfolio is still strongly influenced by traditional
interest-rate-sensitive life insurance products with guarantees. We therefore believe it will
take time for GL's financial profile to reduce ALM risks. Nevertheless, we expect GL to continue
to record sound risk surpluses of about 0.8% of its actuarial reserves in 2012 and 2013 and
further reduce administration costs. In addition, we anticipate the new-business margin to
exceed 15% of the annual premium equivalent (APE).
The exposure to credit risk in Gothaer's bond portfolio is relatively high compared with
peers', in our view. Bonds rated 'BBB' and lower accounted for about 20% of the portfolio as of
June 30, 2012. For the ratings, we assume that future impairments will not have the scale to
significantly hamper the group's capitalization or earnings targets. Exposure to equities, which
represented about 0.3% of the portfolio on June 30, 2012, is limited and largely hedged.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gothaer's management will continue to
pursue a profit-oriented strategy and the group's capitalization and earnings will stay within
our parameters for the ratings.
A positive rating action is unlikely over the next 12-18 months in light of the challenging
financial market environment, but could occur if Gothaer sustained sound operating earnings from
all three business segments, while maintaining strong capitalization and continuing derisking
measures, most notably relating to ALM risk. In a continuously low-yield environment, another
rating support would be GL's ability to further rebuild its financial profile and reduce its
exposure to traditional business with guarantees over time.
Negative rating pressure could materialize if the group were to underperform relative to our
earnings and capitalization benchmarks.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless
otherwise stated.
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The
Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers,
Nov. 26, 2007
-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004