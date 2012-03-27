(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Amirbank -------------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC/Positive/C Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Oct-2011 CCC/C CCC/C

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Positive/C

SACP ccc

Anchor b+

Business Position Weak (-3)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+2)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Currently strong capitalization.

-- Good knowledge of customers and region of operations.

Weaknesses:

-- Weak business position and marginal market share in the Uzbek banking system.

-- High balance sheet concentrations and weak diversity.

-- Unseasoned loan portfolio with high credit risks.

-- Undiversified funding profile with high single-name depositor concentrations.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Uzbekistan-based Amirbank is positive, reflecting our view that the bank's business position will gradually improve as soon as it receives a foreign exchange license, which is likely to occur in the first half of 2012. This would help to expand substantially the bank's franchise and diversify its clientele. In addition, we expect the bank to maintain its strong capitalization and liquidity over the next 12-24 months.

We could consider raising the ratings if the bank succeeds in improving its business diversity and quality of its revenues base, while continuing to gradually improve its risk management and operational capacity and maintaining capitalization at strong levels.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we see no material improvements in the bank's business development in the near future or if the bank fails to successfully realize its strategy of expanding its geographic coverage, customer base, and range of products and services. We could consider a negative rating action if Amirbank's current liquidity cushion declines significantly such that it reduces the bank's solvency, or if the bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio were to fall below 10%.

