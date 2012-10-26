(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based commercial property developer SOHO China has "lumpy" property sales and, in our view, aggressive plans to develop its property leasing business.

-- We believe the company's high-quality property portfolio and prudent financial management temper these weaknesses.

-- We are assigning our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and 'cnBBB' long-term Greater China regional scale ratings to the company and its proposed senior unsecured notes.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SOHO's strong cash flows and its credit ratios could weaken as the company shifts its strategy from selling to holding properties for leasing.

Rating Action

On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating to China-based commercial property developer SOHO China Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also assigned our 'cnBBB' Greater China regional scale rating to SOHO. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB+' issue rating and 'cnBBB' Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by SOHO.