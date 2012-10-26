(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 -
Overview
-- China-based commercial property developer SOHO China has "lumpy"
property sales and, in our view, aggressive plans to develop its property
leasing business.
-- We believe the company's high-quality property portfolio and prudent
financial management temper these weaknesses.
-- We are assigning our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating and
'cnBBB' long-term Greater China regional scale ratings to the company and its
proposed senior unsecured notes.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that SOHO's strong cash
flows and its credit ratios could weaken as the company shifts its strategy
from selling to holding properties for leasing.
Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+'
long-term corporate credit rating to China-based commercial property developer
SOHO China Ltd. The outlook is negative. We also assigned our 'cnBBB' Greater
China regional scale rating to SOHO. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
assigned its 'BB+' issue rating and 'cnBBB' Greater China regional scale
rating to a proposed issue of benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated senior
unsecured notes by SOHO.