(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 27 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Agile Property Holdings Ltd. ------------------ 27-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 008477
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Sep-2006 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Agile Property Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's sales
concentration in Guangdong and Hainan provinces and execution risks associated
with its expansion outside these markets. The rating also reflects the risk of
operating in China's highly competitive and volatile real estate market with
evolving regulatory policies. Agile's established market position in Guangdong
and Hainan, its sizable low-cost land bank, and satisfactory record of
operational and financial management temper these weaknesses.
Agile faces continued revenue concentration risk from its two main markets of
Guangdong and Hainan provinces. In particular, its Hainan sales are from a
single large-scale tourism property project. We expect Hainan's contribution
to revenue to remain significant at about 20% over the next two years, down
from 40% in 2011, because more sales will come from other projects.
Satisfactory sales in Hainan and the company's good market presence in
Guangdong temper concentration risk, in our view.