(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its credit ratings and outlooks
on the ratings on the 13 covered bond programs that we list below (and the issuances under these
programs) are unaffected by our rating actions on the programs' sponsor banks.
On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on
France-based bank BNP Paribas to 'A+' from 'AA-', and maintained a negative
outlook. We also revised the outlooks to negative from stable on French banks
Credit Mutuel Arkea, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole S.A., and
BPCE.
The ratings and outlooks on the 13 covered bond programs (and issuances under
them) are unaffected by the rating actions on these French banks because of
the application of our covered bonds methodology.
In accordance with this methodology, we use the long-term ICR on the sponsor
bank to determine the issue rating on the covered bond program (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009). We then calculate the maximum
potential rating on the covered bond program by raising the ICR on the sponsor
bank by an appropriate number of notches. We derive the appropriate number of
notches from a combination of the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM)
risk classification and the program categorization (see table 4 of the
aforementioned 2009 ALMM risk criteria).
If the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of
uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, the unused notches provide a cushion
against any downgrade of the sponsor bank. If the number of available notches
is equal to the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, we
typically revise the outlook on the covered bond program to reflect the
outlook on the sponsor bank. This is because a further downgrade of the bank
would automatically result in a downgrade of the covered bond.
For all 13 covered bond programs that we list below, the number of available
notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of uplift needed to reach a
'AAA' rating. The 'AAA' ratings on the covered bond programs are therefore
unaffected by the downgrade and outlook revisions on the sponsor banks on Oct.
25. The outlooks on the ratings on the covered bond programs are also
unaffected by the outlook revisions on the banks for the same reason. Credit
Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF, Societe Generale SCF, and Societe Generale
LdG all have negative outlooks to reflect country risk. The 10 other covered bond
programs have stable outlooks on the ratings.
Following the rating actions that we took on the sponsor banks on Oct. 25,
2012:
-- The following covered bond programs benefit from three unused notches
of uplift: BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF and Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector
SCF;
-- The following covered bond programs benefit from two unused notches of
uplift: BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH; Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF; Societe
Generale SCF; BPCE SFH ; Compagnie de Financement Foncier; and Credit Mutuel
Arkea Home Loans SFH; and
-- The following covered bond programs benefit from one unused notch of
uplift: Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH Covered Bond Program; Banques Populaires
Covered Bonds Programme; GCE Covered Bonds Programme; and Societe Generale LdG
(preliminary rating).
We delink the rating on the BPCE Home Loan FCT program from the rating on BPCE
because the program is structured to mitigate ALMM risk. The 'AAA' rating and
stable outlook on our rating on the BPCE Home Loan FCT program are therefore
also unaffected by the outlook revision on BPCE.
Finally, we note that, as a result of the lowering of the short-term rating on
BNP Paribas to 'A-1' from 'A-1+', the BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH program
documentation should result in BNP Paribas funding within 30 days a
pre-maturity reserve that will cover any principal payments of the covered
bonds maturing within the next 12 months. We will monitor the funding of this
reserve when it occurs, or the impact of any other remedial actions that BNP
Paribas takes following the downgrade.
UNAFFECTED COVERED BOND PROGRAMS
-- Banques Populaires Covered Bonds Programme
-- BNP Paribas Public Sector SCF
-- BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH
-- BPCE Home Loans FCT
-- BPCE SFH
-- Compagnie de Financement Foncier
-- Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH Covered Bond Program
-- Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF
-- Credit Mutuel Arkea Home Loans SFH
-- Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF
-- GCE Covered Bonds Programme
-- Societe Generale SCF
-- Societe Generale LDG
