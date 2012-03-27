March 27 - Improving US homebuilder market sentiment is showing up in tighter credit default swap (CDS) spreads for Lennar Corporation, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Lennar (reporting this morning) have rallied 26% over the past quarter, in line with the broader US homebuilding sector (28% tighter). Improved market confidence has resulted in credit protection on Lennar now pricing in 'BB' territory (two notches higher than levels observed late last year).

CDS liquidity for Lennar, meanwhile, has increased, moving up seven rankings to now trade in the second regional percentile. Increased CDS liquidity is signaling growing market uncertainty over future pricing for Lennar. 'Housing numbers were lackluster last month, which coupled with concern surrounding continued housing market weakness is contributing to Lennar's higher CDS liquidity,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

Companies reporting this week include the following:

Best Buy Co., Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 405 basis points (bps) to 417 bps, an increase of 3%. The liquidity score on Best Buy Co., Inc. decreased from 7.41 to 7 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 19th percentile to the 21st percentile.

Commercial Metals Company (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 510 bps to 406 bps, a decrease of -20%. The liquidity score on Commercial Metals Company decreased from 7.95 to 7.25 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 36th percentile to the 29th percentile.

Lennar Corporation (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 399 bps to 294 bps, a decrease of -26%. The liquidity score on Lennar Corporation decreased from 7.07 to 5.95 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the ninth percentile to the second percentile.

Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at '