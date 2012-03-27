March 27 - Improving US homebuilder market sentiment is showing up in tighter credit default
swap (CDS) spreads for Lennar Corporation, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest
earnings commentary.
CDS on Lennar (reporting this morning) have rallied 26% over the past quarter,
in line with the broader US homebuilding sector (28% tighter). Improved market
confidence has resulted in credit protection on Lennar now pricing in 'BB'
territory (two notches higher than levels observed late last year).
CDS liquidity for Lennar, meanwhile, has increased, moving up seven rankings to
now trade in the second regional percentile. Increased CDS liquidity is
signaling growing market uncertainty over future pricing for Lennar. 'Housing
numbers were lackluster last month, which coupled with concern surrounding
continued housing market weakness is contributing to Lennar's higher CDS
liquidity,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.
Companies reporting this week include the following:
Best Buy Co., Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)
Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point
widening from 405 basis points (bps) to 417 bps, an increase of 3%. The
liquidity score on Best Buy Co., Inc. decreased from 7.41 to 7 over the
three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 19th
percentile to the 21st percentile.
Commercial Metals Company (BASIC MATERIALS/Industrial Metals)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 510 bps to 406 bps, a decrease of -20%. The liquidity
score on Commercial Metals Company decreased from 7.95 to 7.25 over the
three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 36th
percentile to the 29th percentile.
Lennar Corporation (CONSUMER GOODS/Household Goods)
Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year
point tightening from 399 bps to 294 bps, a decrease of -26%. The liquidity
score on Lennar Corporation decreased from 7.07 to 5.95 over the three-month
period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the ninth percentile to
the second percentile.
