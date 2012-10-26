(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Yara International ASA ------------------------ 26-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Norway
Primary SIC: Chemical
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 984851
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Mar-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
04-Oct-2007 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Norway-based Yara International ASA incorporate Standard & Poor' Ratings
Services' view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk
profiles.
Our assessment of Yara's business risk profile is supported by the group's position as the
world's largest distributor of fertilizers and its strong and geographically extended marketing
network. It also derives a significant share of profits from premium, higher-margin fertilizers
as opposed to the commodity products ammonia and urea. The group's operational flexibility in
terms of sourcing and production capacity increases profits over a cycle. Yara's production is
geographically diverse, and the group directly operates large-scale, efficient plants in Europe
and Canada, while its joint ventures also have efficient assets.
The main business risk constraints include the high profit cyclicality of the nitrogen
fertilizer industry, capital intensity in the industry--especially for greenfield projects--and
the group's exposure to high, volatile gas prices as Western Europe accounts for the largest
share of production.