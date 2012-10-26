Oct 26 -
Overview
-- The board of directors at U.K.-based international publisher of
classified directories hibu PLC has announced that the group will suspend all
further payments of principal and interest to its lenders.
-- Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of
interest or principal as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later
than five business days after the scheduled due date.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
hibu to 'CC' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of us
lowering our ratings on hibu to 'SD' (selective default) if hibu does not
timely make the upcoming payments on the 2006 facility agreement, and if we
believe that it will not make the payments within the following five business
days.
Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CC' from
'CCC+' its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international
publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu). The outlook is negative.