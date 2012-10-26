Oct 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Aquilae CLO II's performance by applying our relevant criteria and conducting our credit and cash flow analysis.

-- We have noted a decrease in credit enhancement and a material increase in portfolio concentration in the transaction, and have therefore taken various rating actions on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- Aquilae CLO II is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms, with collateral managed by Henderson Global Investors Ltd.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on all rated classes of notes in Aquilae CLO II PLC.

Specifically, we have:

-- Affirmed our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class A notes;

-- Lowered to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' our rating on the class B notes;

-- Lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' our rating on the class C notes;

-- Lowered to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BBB- (sf)' our rating on the class D notes; and

-- Lowered to 'CCC+ (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance by applying our credit and cash flow analysis and our relevant criteria for transactions of this type. These criteria include "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow and Synthetic CDOs", published Sept. 17, 2009, and "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions", published May 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.