Oct 26 -
Overview
-- We believe that the management of French telecom and media group
Vivendi S.A. is committed to preserving our current 'BBB' long-term rating on
the group.
-- In the event of a business reshuffle, we think Vivendi would adjust
its financial risk profile to balance any erosion in its business risk profile.
-- Consequently, we are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' long-term and short-term
ratings on Vivendi and removing them from CreditWatch negative, where we
placed them on July 4, 2012.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting Vivendi's rising leverage,
declining EBITDA at mobile subsidiary SFR, and our uncertainty regarding
Vivendi's future business risk and financial risk profiles.
Rating Action
On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on France-based
telecommunications and media group Vivendi S.A. We also removed the ratings
from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on July 4,
2012. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that Vivendi's supervisory board and
management are committed to preserving the current rating. In addition, we
think the group will aim to maintain a financial risk profile commensurate
with the rating and balancing any potential negative trend in its business
risk profile. We continue to think that Vivendi's previously announced
strategic review may somewhat weaken its business risk profile in the future,
in particular because the group could reduce business or geographic diversity.
At this stage, however, we assume that Vivendi's business risk profile will
remain "satisfactory," and that any large asset disposals would likely be
accompanied by significant debt reduction and a material strengthening of the
group's financial risk profile.
Still, the negative outlook points to the risk that any future weakening of
the business risk profile might be more pronounced than we can reasonably
anticipate today, or not sufficiently balanced by a stronger balance sheet to
preserve the current rating. In addition, in the current business
configuration, we cannot rule out that ongoing price pressures at mobile
subsidiary SFR would translate into a sharper EBITDA drop than we anticipate
for 2013, which could lead us to lower the rating.
Our current assessment of Vivendi's "satisfactory" business risk is
underpinned by the solid market positions across its business portfolio, sound
cash flow generation of its key assets, and broad business and geographic
diversity. These strengths are tempered by heightened competition in the
French telecom market after the recent disruptive entry of a fourth operator,
its incomplete control over several subsidiaries' cash flows, dividend
leakage, and exposure to various country, currency, legal, and governance
risks.
We view the individual credit quality of each of Vivendi's businesses as
within a narrow range. SFR is the stronger asset and UMG and AB Games the
weaker from a credit standpoint. We factor into our assessment some benefits
from the group's business and geographic diversity. Still, we have revised
downward our assessment of the SFR's credit quality, given intense price
pressures in the domestic mobile market after the disruptive entry of a fourth
competitor early 2012. After a likely high single digit EBITDA drop in 2012 at
group level, we now see a further low single digit EBITDA decline at SFR in
2013 compared with our previous expectation of a stabilization. Thereafter, we
think that management's aggressive cost cutting objectives should help
stabilize SFR's EBITDA margin in the mid-20% area, compared with about 30% in
2011.
Our "intermediate" financial risk assessment factors in our expectation that
Vivendi's key financial metrics will deteriorate markedly in 2012 and, barring
asset disposals, weaken further in 2013, but likely remain within adequate
parameters for the rating. The drop this year will stem from the combination
of acquisitions, the cost to acquire fourth-generation (4G) spectrum, higher
cash tax outflows because of income tax regulation changes, and lower EBITDA.
Overall, apart from any asset disposals, we anticipate that the Standard &
Poor's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio for Vivendi will increase toward, but not
exceed, the 2.5x (3.0x on a proportionate basis) maximum level we consider
adequate for the rating by 2013, from 2.1x (2.5x on a proportionate basis) in
2011.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Vivendi's liquidity as "adequate"
under our criteria.
The ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months was about 1.2x
at end-June 2012 by our calculation. Sources included the group's EUR7.6 billion
of long-term undrawn committed lines, well spread from 2014 to January 2017;
cash at group level of about EUR0.3 billion at end-June 2012, excluding the
large cash balances sitting at U.S.-based subsidiary AB; and our anticipation
of funds from operations (FFO) of about EUR6 billion. At this stage, we have not
factored in asset disposals that European competition authorities have
mandated following the GBP1.2 billion acquisition of assets from U.K.-based EMI
Group PLC (EMI, not rated).
Funding requirements at end-June 2012 included EUR5.2 billion of debt maturities
in the ensuing 12 months, of which EUR3.3 billion were outstanding commercial
paper; about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures; EUR1.7 billion in dividends
including those to minority shareholders; about EUR3.3 billion in capital
expenditures (excluding the EUR1 billion for the 4G spectrum acquisition already
cashed out in first-quarter 2012), and EUR1.5 billion of the contracted
acquisitions from EMI (which was paid in July 2012) and in the Polish TV
market.
We believe that Vivendi has good access to capital markets, and sound and
broad bank relationships. We think that management will continue actively
managing liquidity in order to keep it adequate. In May 2012, Vivendi closed a
new EUR1.5 billion 2017 facility refinancing part of a EUR1.9 billion 2013 loan
(of which EUR1.1 billion undrawn). In April, it carried out a EUR300 million tap
issue on its 2021 bond and raised $2 billion on three U.S. bond tranches
maturing in 2015, 2018, and 2022.
The continued availability of parent company credit lines is subject to
Vivendi's compliance with a single financial covenant that limits net debt to
EBITDA to 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis. We expect headroom under
this financial covenant to remain comfortable. We understand that SFR's lines
are also subject to financial covenants, under which the headroom is large and
where the calculation includes parent company loans.
We understand that the availability of the group's bank lines is not subject
to repeating material adverse change provisions.
The group has recently put in place a letter of credit to cover the liquidity
risk related to the June-2012 U.S. jury verdict requiring it to pay EUR765
million in damages. The outcome of this litigation is uncertain at this stage,
however, and Vivendi has said it would appeal.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch downgrade within
the next two years if Vivendi's business risk profile were to weaken to below
the current satisfactory category, or, while remaining satisfactory, it was
not sufficiently balanced by a stronger financial risk profile to sustain the
current rating. Alternatively, absent any business reshuffling, a prolonged
and steep EBITDA drop at SFR level could put some additional pressure on the
business risk profile, adversely affect credit metrics to a larger extent than
we currently anticipate, and trigger a downgrade.
We could revise the outlook to stable if we are increasingly convinced that
performances of Vivendi's telecom division will stabilize; that the group's
business risk profile remains satisfactory; and that its credit metrics will
remain within adequate parameters for the rating, or, if required by a lower
business risk profile, strengthen to a sufficient extent.
