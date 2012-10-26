(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Fufeng Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 26-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 35953H

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Mar-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Rationale

The rating on Fufeng Group Ltd. reflects the company's limited geographic and product diversity, volatile margins, and debt-funded expansion. Fufeng's strong domestic market position in monosodium glutamate (MSG), its good operating efficiency, and established distribution network temper these weaknesses. The company's history of prudent operating and financial management is an additional strength. Fufeng is a China-based manufacturer of corn-based biochemical products.

In our view, Fufeng has a "fair" business risk profile. We expect the company's geographic coverage and product diversity to stay limited over the next few years. Fufeng derives most of its sales from China. MSG accounted for about 61.3% of total sales for the six months ended June 30, 2012. Nevertheless, the company has good operating efficiency because of its vertically integrated business model. We expect Fufeng's capacity expansion in northeastern China and Xinjiang to fuel growth. The expansion will further strengthen the company's domestic market position, improve its product mix, and enable it to sustain its cost advantage.

Fufeng's margins are above average compared with domestic peers' largely due to its low-cost production facilities. However, soaring raw material costs since 2011 and price competition compressed the company's profitability. Gross margin declined to 14.9% in the first half of 2012, from 21.7% in the first half of 2011. This was mainly because of the higher cost of corn kernels, which are a major raw material and account for 55.3% of the production cost of MSG and 39.5% of that of Xanthan gum. Furthermore, a recent round of industry consolidation was fierce, and led to a 7.8% drop in Fufeng's average selling price (ASP) of MSG in the first half of 2012. At the end of June 2012, about 10 players were left from about 20 in 2011, and some of them are not operating at full capacity.

In our view, Fufeng's profitability is likely to remain weak for the rest of 2012. We expect the company's gross margin to remain under pressure due to weak consumer demand amid difficult operating conditions, and low ASP of MSG. However, the commencement of Fufeng's lower-cost production facilities in Inner Mongolia and declining production from other remaining smaller players should arrest a decline in margin. We believe Fufeng's profitability could begin to strengthen in 2013 if raw material costs stabilize and the company increases MSG prices.

Fufeng's record in developing and operating production bases in Inner Mongolia and northeastern China can partly offset the execution risk associated with its planned capital expenditure of about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 200 million in 2013 for a new plant in Xinjiang. The company's diversified customer base in China and an established sales and distribution network offer additional support.

In our view, Fufeng's "significant" financial risk profile is under pressure primarily due to declining margin and the company's debt-funded expansion. EBITDA margin weakened to 10.9% in the first half of 2012, from 13.1% in 2011. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 3.9x on a rolling 12-months basis compared with 3.3x in 2011, higher than our downgrade threshold of 3.5x. In our base-case scenario, Fufeng could maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 3.5x for 2012 if its EBITDA margin stays 10%-11%, keeping the company above our threshold for a downgrade. Our assessment is based on the company's current sales volume and cost estimates.

In our opinion, Fufeng's management has been disciplined toward expansion. It has a good record of controlling leverage while expanding capacity. Despite a material increase in debt-funded capital spending, we expect Fufeng's cash generation to remain satisfactory. The growing demand for MSG in China's food, beverage, and food service industry supports the company's cash flows.

Liquidity

Fufeng's liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash, funds from operations, and available facilities, to exceed its needs by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity included unrestricted cash of about RMB711 million as of June 30, 2012, our expectation of funds from operations of more than RMB1 billion, and back-up facilities of over RMB600 million.

-- Uses of liquidity include RMB2,330 million of short-term debt due as of June 30, 2012. The debt includes bank borrowings and a US$150 million convertible bond. Bondholders have the option to require the company to buy back the bond in April 2013. Fufeng repurchased part of the bond in October 2012. We believe the company will have sufficient financing to repurchase the bond primarily through a syndicate loan.

-- Fufeng's cash on hand and cash flow from operations are sufficient to meet committed capital expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayments, and dividend payouts over the next 12 months.

-- Net sources of liquidity will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Fufeng's financial performance will remain weak for the rest of 2012 as the company continues to use debt to fund its new capacity while ASP remains low. However, performance could begin to improve in 2013 if raw material prices stabilize and ASP increases.

We may lower the rating by one notch if: (1) Fufeng's margin and profitability continue to weaken for the second half of 2012 and show no signs of recovery, causing its ratio of total debt to EBITDA to exceed 3.5x; or (2) the company's liquidity position weakens to "less than adequate." This could happen if Fufeng materially increases its capital expenditure or working capital, or fails to execute a refinancing plan to redeem its convertible bond.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company restores its profitability and increases its prices while maintaining an "adequate" liquidity position by securing a refinancing plan to redeem its convertible bond.