Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages (No.17) plc's notes final ratings, as
follows:
GBP 175,000,000 Class A: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
GBP 10,500,000 Class B: assigned 'AAsf', Outlook Stable
GBP 10,000,000 Class C: assigned 'Asf', Outlook Stable
Class D: Not rated
The notes are backed by prime buy-to-let mortgages originated by Paragon
Mortgages (2010) Limited (PML), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Paragon Group
of Companies plc.
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral,
available credit enhancement (CE), PML's origination and underwriting
procedures, the servicing capabilities of Paragon Finance plc as delegated by
the administrator, Moorgate Asset Administration Limited, the capabilities of
Homeloan Management Limited (HML) as standby administrator, and the
transaction's legal structure.
CE for the class A notes will initially total 15.5%, which is provided by the
subordination of the class B notes (5.25%), class C notes (5.0%), the unrated
class D notes (2.25%), a non-amortising reserve fund of 3.0%, fully funded at
closing, and excess spread. The reserve fund will increase to 4% of the initial
note balance if 60+ day arrears exceed 3% of the outstanding portfolio balance
or cumulative losses exceed 2% of the initial note balance.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and
Cashflow Assumptions", dated 7 June 2012 and 9 August 2012, respectively, and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model, including various prepayment and
interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each rated class of
notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress
scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can
retire principal by legal final maturity.
Paragon provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all key data fields
were provided.
The new issue report for this transaction, which includes details of
model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss
severity, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.