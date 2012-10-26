Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paragon Mortgages (No.17) plc's notes final ratings, as follows:

GBP 175,000,000 Class A: assigned 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

GBP 10,500,000 Class B: assigned 'AAsf', Outlook Stable

GBP 10,000,000 Class C: assigned 'Asf', Outlook Stable

Class D: Not rated

The notes are backed by prime buy-to-let mortgages originated by Paragon Mortgages (2010) Limited (PML), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Paragon Group of Companies plc.

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), PML's origination and underwriting procedures, the servicing capabilities of Paragon Finance plc as delegated by the administrator, Moorgate Asset Administration Limited, the capabilities of Homeloan Management Limited (HML) as standby administrator, and the transaction's legal structure.

CE for the class A notes will initially total 15.5%, which is provided by the subordination of the class B notes (5.25%), class C notes (5.0%), the unrated class D notes (2.25%), a non-amortising reserve fund of 3.0%, fully funded at closing, and excess spread. The reserve fund will increase to 4% of the initial note balance if 60+ day arrears exceed 3% of the outstanding portfolio balance or cumulative losses exceed 2% of the initial note balance.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", dated 7 June 2012 and 9 August 2012, respectively, and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model, including various prepayment and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Paragon provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template and all key data fields were provided.

The new issue report for this transaction, which includes details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity, will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.