March 27

Summary analysis -- Ashtead Group PLC

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 045055

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Aug-2005 BB-/-- BB-/--

05-Apr-2004 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based industrial equipment-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC (Ashtead) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. In our opinion, the rating is constrained by the high operational leverage that we believe is associated with the equipment rental industry, limited forward visibility on revenues, the cyclical nature of demand, and Ashtead's significant leverage.

These risks are partly offset by Ashtead's well-maintained fleet of rental equipment and its capacity to reduce fleet investment significantly when earnings growth subsides. Other supporting factors are the group's ability to generate healthy free cash flow in a weak economy, and our assessment of its "adequate" liquidity.