March 27 -
Summary analysis -- Ashtead Group PLC ----------------------------- 27-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 045055
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Aug-2005 BB-/-- BB-/--
05-Apr-2004 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The rating on U.K.-based industrial equipment-hire firm Ashtead Group PLC
(Ashtead) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's
"fair" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. In our
opinion, the rating is constrained by the high operational leverage that we
believe is associated with the equipment rental industry, limited forward
visibility on revenues, the cyclical nature of demand, and Ashtead's
significant leverage.
These risks are partly offset by Ashtead's well-maintained fleet of rental
equipment and its capacity to reduce fleet investment significantly when
earnings growth subsides. Other supporting factors are the group's ability to
generate healthy free cash flow in a weak economy, and our assessment of its
"adequate" liquidity.