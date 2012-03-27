(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed MESDAG (Berlin) B.V.'s notes as follows:

EUR96.5m class A due July 2016 (XS0239249518): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR8.1m class B due July 2016 (XS0239251092): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR12.3m class C due July 2016 (XS0239251688): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR10.1m class D due July 2016 (XS0239252819): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR3.3m class E due July 2016 (XS0239254195): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR5.3m class F due July 2016 (XS0243930467): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect the stability of the collateral portfolio's performance since closing in March 2006. The relatively modest loan balance, combined with the strong historical performance and low leverage, lead Fitch to believe that a sale or refinancing at loan maturity in June 2014 should be relatively straightforward.

The loan is secured over 10 residential buildings located in the southern part of the former West Berlin, in the Neu-Koelln/Gropiusstadt district. Based on an August 2011 re-valuation, the reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) stands at 66.6% (76.8% at closing), comfortably below the 90% cash sweep trigger. The loan further benefits from scheduled amortisation.

Net cold rent (i.e. net of recoverable costs) has been on a stable to positive trend since closing, having increased to EUR15.8m (EUR4.49/sq. m/month) from EUR14.8m (EUR4.22/sq. m/month) at closing. Despite a tick up in vacancy over the year, to 5% from 4%, the property manager has successfully maintained the cost margin below 30%, which is well below average for multifamily housing portfolios.

The debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) dropped to 1.21x at the July 2009 interest payment date (IPD) from 1.38x in the previous quarter due to certain cost guarantee amounts not being received from the loan's sponsors. These amounts are still not being received and the DSCR therefore remains at a comparable level. However, these missed payments have not affected Fitch's analysis as the agency had never given credit to these amounts being received.

