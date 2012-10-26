(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Slovenia's recent USD2.25bn, 10-year bond issue has demonstrated that the country enjoys access to funding in the international bond market, removing a significant near-term uncertainty. While Fitch Ratings views this is a positive development, progress in other key areas such as the banking sector and structural reforms remain prone to setbacks.

The USD bond offering attracted bids worth more than four times its final size. The bonds priced to yield 5.7%. The strong demand probably in part reflected the improved investor sentiment towards eurozone sovereign debt engendered by the European Central Bank's announcement of its Outright Monetary Transactions programme in September.

The EUR1.74bn proceeds cover Slovenia's remaining central government budget financing needs of EUR125m for 2012 and enable it to pre-finance more than half of the EUR3.09bn public borrowing the government currently projects for 2013 (the budget for which has yet to be approved by parliament).

The bond issue reduces the near-term likelihood of a request for financial assistance from the EU, and so removes one source of immediate pressure on Slovenia's sovereign rating. A deterioration in funding conditions meant increased uncertainty about Slovenia's bond market access in the first nine months of 2012. A planned euro-denominated issue was postponed in April, and 10-year yields rose above 7% in August.

Nevertheless, the risk that Slovenia could ask for EU assistance, which we flagged when we downgraded Slovenia to 'A-' from 'A' in August, has not disappeared. The downgrade reflected further deterioration in the condition of the banking sector and a delay in implementing a plan for recapitalisation. As we have previously estimated, the potential burden of bank recapitalisation could reach 10% of GDP (likely to be shouldered mostly by the sovereign), and the risk of a watering down of fiscal consolidation and reform efforts, continue to be reflected in our Negative Outlook on the rating. Our estimate of the cost of bank recapitalisation is higher than that of the Slovenian government.

While its refinancing needs for 2013 and 2014 are moderate at a forecast 4-5% of GDP in each year, Slovenia will need to demonstrate that it can borrow in the bond market on reasonable terms on a regular basis to fund the public borrowing requirement and bank recapitalisation. As we have previously said, external financial support for eurozone sovereigns not already in the 'BBB' category would likely result in a downgrade, even though short-term liquidity risks will have been eased.

In August we also noted the potential obstacles to reforms, such as those proposed to the pension system and labour markets. While some progress is evident since August - parliament has approved the creation of a bad bank and reforms to the management of state-owned companies, for example - trade unions have threatened to force referendums on both of these issues, according to press reports. Setbacks in the implementation of key structural reforms would be rating negative.