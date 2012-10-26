(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 26 - Slovenia's recent USD2.25bn, 10-year bond issue has
demonstrated that the country enjoys access to funding in the international bond
market, removing a significant near-term uncertainty. While Fitch Ratings views
this is a positive development, progress in other key areas such as the banking
sector and structural reforms remain prone to setbacks.
The USD bond offering attracted bids worth more than four times its final size.
The bonds priced to yield 5.7%. The strong demand probably in part reflected the
improved investor sentiment towards eurozone sovereign debt engendered by the
European Central Bank's announcement of its Outright Monetary Transactions
programme in September.
The EUR1.74bn proceeds cover Slovenia's remaining central government budget
financing needs of EUR125m for 2012 and enable it to pre-finance more than half
of the EUR3.09bn public borrowing the government currently projects for 2013
(the budget for which has yet to be approved by parliament).
The bond issue reduces the near-term likelihood of a request for financial
assistance from the EU, and so removes one source of immediate pressure on
Slovenia's sovereign rating. A deterioration in funding conditions meant
increased uncertainty about Slovenia's bond market access in the first nine
months of 2012. A planned euro-denominated issue was postponed in April, and
10-year yields rose above 7% in August.
Nevertheless, the risk that Slovenia could ask for EU assistance, which we
flagged when we downgraded Slovenia to 'A-' from 'A' in August, has not
disappeared. The downgrade reflected further deterioration in the condition of
the banking sector and a delay in implementing a plan for recapitalisation. As
we have previously estimated, the potential burden of bank recapitalisation
could reach 10% of GDP (likely to be shouldered mostly by the sovereign), and
the risk of a watering down of fiscal consolidation and reform efforts, continue
to be reflected in our Negative Outlook on the rating. Our estimate of the cost
of bank recapitalisation is higher than that of the Slovenian government.
While its refinancing needs for 2013 and 2014 are moderate at a forecast 4-5% of
GDP in each year, Slovenia will need to demonstrate that it can borrow in the
bond market on reasonable terms on a regular basis to fund the public borrowing
requirement and bank recapitalisation. As we have previously said, external
financial support for eurozone sovereigns not already in the 'BBB' category
would likely result in a downgrade, even though short-term liquidity risks will
have been eased.
In August we also noted the potential obstacles to reforms, such as those
proposed to the pension system and labour markets. While some progress is
evident since August - parliament has approved the creation of a bad bank and
reforms to the management of state-owned companies, for example - trade unions
have threatened to force referendums on both of these issues, according to press
reports. Setbacks in the implementation of key structural reforms would be
rating negative.