Oct 26 -
Summary analysis -- Cintas Corp. -------------------------------- 26-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States
State/Province: Ohio
Primary SIC: Apparel and
accessories, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 172908
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
02-Oct-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Cincinnati-based business services provider Cintas Corp. reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' analysis that the company's business risk profile continues to be
"satisfactory," given its dependence on employment levels and economic growth, and that its
financial risk profile has improved to "modest" from "intermediate," given ongoing credit ratio
improvement, strong liquidity, and conservative financial policies.
Our business risk assessment reflects the company's continuing solid market position in the
uniform services industry, diverse customer base, and potential cross-selling opportunities. Our
assessment also incorporates our view that the company will continue to be highly dependent on
U.S. employment levels and sensitive to elevated material and transportation input costs. This
dependency is the primary constraining factor for the business risk profile and the ratings.