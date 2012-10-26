Oct 26 -

Summary analysis -- Cintas Corp. -------------------------------- 26-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United States

State/Province: Ohio

Primary SIC: Apparel and

accessories, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 172908

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

02-Oct-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Cincinnati-based business services provider Cintas Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' analysis that the company's business risk profile continues to be "satisfactory," given its dependence on employment levels and economic growth, and that its financial risk profile has improved to "modest" from "intermediate," given ongoing credit ratio improvement, strong liquidity, and conservative financial policies.

Our business risk assessment reflects the company's continuing solid market position in the uniform services industry, diverse customer base, and potential cross-selling opportunities. Our assessment also incorporates our view that the company will continue to be highly dependent on U.S. employment levels and sensitive to elevated material and transportation input costs. This dependency is the primary constraining factor for the business risk profile and the ratings.