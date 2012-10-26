Oct 26 -

Summary analysis -- NES Rentals Holdings Inc. --------------------- 26-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

15-May-2009 B-/-- B-/--

13-May-2009 SD/-- SD/--

31-Mar-2009 CC/-- CC/--

Rationale

The ratings on Chicago-based NES Rentals Holdings Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "weak" business risk profile as a regional equipment rental provider and its "highly leveraged" financial profile. We expect the company to maintain "adequate" liquidity as it purchases equipment in anticipation of continued positive business conditions in the equipment rental industry. Leverage is currently at the high end of our expectations for the rating, but we believe that improving earnings and modest debt reduction will enable the company to achieve and maintain debt to EBITDA of 5.0x to 5.5xin 2013.

Our forecast includes the following assumptions:

-- Nonresidential construction grows by 8% in 2012 and is flat in 2013;

-- Customers' continued preference to rent versus buy in the uncertain economy;

-- Capital spending of about $50 million in 2012 and modestly more in 2013; and

-- The company refinances the April 2014 maturity of its revolving credit facility by mid- to late-2013.

The weak business risk profile assessment primarily reflects our expectation that the company will continue to participate in the cyclical, highly competitive, and fragmented equipment rental sector. The likelihood that it will remain one of the leading regional operators mitigates this factor. Operating in more than 70 locations, NES Rentals offers general construction and other equipment for rent to construction and petrochemical companies as well as other industrial end users. Competitors range from national and regional operators to small, independent businesses.

NES' rental revenues began to recover in late 2010, and we expect the company to sustain this improvement into 2013. NES Rentals' performance in the equipment rental business is closely tied to the nonresidential construction spending cycle. Nonresidential construction spending has deteriorated significantly since late 2008. We expect it to improve modestly in 2012 and then stagnate in 2013. However, conditions have improved in the equipment rental industry because of the long-term outsourcing trend by contractors and because contractors are likely to rent a larger proportion of their fleet when they have fewer projects and future projects are less certain.

The financial risk profile is highly leveraged. As of June 30, 2012, total debt (adjusted for operating leases) to EBITDA was about 6x. This metric will likely improve to less than 6x by the end of the year. At the current rating, we expect NES Rentals to maintain debt to EBITDA in the 5x to 6x range. Our ratings do not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other meaningful shareholder initiatives.

Liquidity

We believe NES Rentals has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next 12 months, even if its EBITDA declines unexpectedly. The company has minimal upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.

-- We believe it could rapidly reduce capital spending in the event of a sudden market downturn.

Although cash balances are negligible, the company has access to a $385 million asset-based loan revolving credit facility. Springing financial covenants (total leverage and fixed-charge coverage ratios) govern the credit facility. We expect NES to maintain a level of availability under the revolver such that the covenants remain suspended over the next several quarters. We believe the company could find it difficult to maintain comfortable headroom over the covenants if it increases capital spending to an extent that they take effect.

Recovery analysis

We rate the $150 million senior secured second-lien notes and the $83 million second-lien term loan 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on the company's second-lien debt is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. (See the recovery report on NES Rentals published May 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

Outlook

Although the company's leverage is currently at the high end of our expectations for the rating, positive business conditions in the equipment rental industry support the stable outlook. Improving industry fundamentals should enable the company to reduce debt to EBITDA to less than 6x by the end of 2012. We believe the company will address its April 2014 maturity of its revolver by the end of 2013. However, if an unexpected market downturn or debt-financed capital expenditures weakens liquidity, we would consider a downgrade. For instance, we could lower the ratings if we believe equipment purchases are likely to reduce credit facility availability and increase the likelihood that the company could breach a covenant. On the other hand, we could raise the ratings if the long-term competitiveness of NES Rentals' business remains healthy, and the company's credit measures, liquidity, and financial policies support this trend.

