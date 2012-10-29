(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 29 -
Summary analysis -- OAO TMK --------------------------------------- 29-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 87260R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--
08-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--
07-Oct-2008 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Russia-based steel pipe producer OAO TMK reflect Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services' view of TMK's business risk profile as "fair" and its
financial risk profile as "aggressive".
TMK's business risk profile is constrained by the cyclical steel pipe
industry, which was underlined by TMK's very weak performance in 2009 on the
back of the global economic downturn, high dependence of the company's
financial performance on raw material price dynamics, and the capital spending
of oil and gas companies, as well as TMK's exposure to the risks of operating
in Russia.