(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Basque Country's local and regional
governments and maintained them on Negative Outlook.
The downgrades reflect the application of Fitch's criteria "Rating Subnationals
Above the Sovereign - Outside US". The Negative Outlook on all entities has been
maintained reflecting the sovereign's Outlook.
In this criteria, Fitch explains the conditions of eligibility for a subnational
to be rated above the sovereign. Fitch considers that local and regional
governments within the Basque Country meet these conditions (institutional
strength, financial autonomy, economic strength and willingness to service debt)
and to date, they have benefitted from the maximum uplift of three notches above
that of Spain.
Nevertheless, this maximum leeway of three notches is for sovereigns with a high
investment grade rating. When the sovereign falls into the lower investment
grade category, the notching uplift narrows due to the weakening predictability
of intergovernmental relations and increasing stress.
With Spain being rated at 'BBB' and in the context of persisting fragile
economic growth, increasing financial risk, and uncertainty on any potential
rescue package for the Spanish economy, Fitch believes it is necessary to narrow
this notching difference to better reflect the current climate. In October 2012,
Fitch's projections for Spanish GDP for 2013 are for a decline of 1.5% while
growth of 1.5% for 2013 was expected in October 2011. Fitch still observes
liquidity tensions with refinancing risk not only for public entities but also
for large private companies.
The notching difference has been reduced to two notches for the three historical
territories of Alava, Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa and the local Government of
Donostia-San Sebastian. The historical territories are expected to record
comfortable current margins between 2012-2014 and their debt is expected to
remain stable. The City of San Sebastian has a moderate debt level, and its
level of current margin is expected to remain at 5% in the medium term.
The Basque Country has experienced a two notch downgrade, reflecting not only
the application of the criteria, but also a worsening of its financial
performance and potential increase in debt. The Basque Country has been more
severely affected by the economic downturn and due to the nature of its
responsibilities it has seen a worsening of its credit worthiness.
The Transport Consortium of Bizkaia has been downgraded by two notches,
reflecting the action taken on the Basque Country. Its ratings are credit linked
to those of the Basque Country, and the one notch difference reflects the
application of the agency's "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the
United States" methodology published on 5 March 2012 at www.fitchratings.com.
Dependent public sector entities owned by subnational governments cannot be
rated above the owner (sponsor). The one notch difference between the ratings
has been maintained.
With a GDP of EUR66.6bn, the Basque Country is one of the wealthiest regions in
Spain. Its GDP per capita was 34.5% above the national average in 2011, and
housing prices were estimated to be 50% above the national average. The number
of unemployed has grown substantially in past five years, and its unemployment
rate is 15.5% versus 25% for Spain in Q3 2012 according to the labour survey
performed by the national statistical agency.
The rating actions are as follows:
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country:
Long-term foreign and local currency ratings downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A' and
Short-term rating downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1' ; Outlooks Negative