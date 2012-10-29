Oct 29 -
Summary analysis -- Oswestry Acquico Ltd. (Iceland Foods) --------- 29-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Groceries and
related
products, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Oswestry Acquico Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based frozen
food retailer Iceland Foods GroupLtd. (Iceland Foods), reflects our assessment
of Iceland Foods' business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged", as defined by our criteria. Iceland Foods was
acquired by Oswestry Acquico in a management buyout transaction earlier this
year, with management now holding 43% of equity. Iceland Foods' "fair"
business risk profile reflects our view of its positioning as a mid-size
player in the U.K. retail market with a strong focus on the frozen food
subsegment. Iceland Foods' customer base is largely value-focused and is very
sensitive to pricing.
The group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects our view of its
high adjusted debt after the management buyout transaction, which we estimate
will be about 6.0x Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA at the end of the
financial year to March 30, 2013. The group's "adequate" liquidity and
positive free cash flow somewhat mitigate its high leverage.