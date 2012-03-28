March 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based jewellery company MK's INR50m fund-based
facilities a 'Fitch A4(ind)' rating.
The rating reflects volatility in MK's revenue and profitability over the last
four years, due to fluctuations in gold prices and foreign exchange.
MK's revenue grew to INR472.5m in FY11 (financial year ending March) from
INR379.62m in FY10, after declining to INR240.85m in FY09 due to the economic
downturn in the US and UK from INR430m in FY08, while its EBITDA margins
fluctuated between 4% and 6% over the same period. However, its credit profile
had been comfortable, with low financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating
EBITDA) of 0.53x (FY08: negative 0.80x) and FFO interest coverage of 8.06x in
FY11 (FY08: 1x), on the back of low working capital requirements.
The rating also reflects MK's moderate liquidity position, as illustrated by its
96% utilization of the fund- based limits in H2FY12 till date, high net working
capital cycle (FY11: 69 days, FY10: 54 days) and low cash balances (FY11: INR1m
, FY10: INR0.9m). The company is seeking for an enhancement in its working
capital requirements.
Fitch notes that the company has changed its sales strategy from FY12 onwards to
directly cater to clients of its US-based associate company - Hira Moti, from
exporting jewellery to the latter. MK's revenue growth is likely to remain
between 6% and 8% over the medium term. However, the new business model will
increase its debtor days, thus increasing its working capital requirements,
leading to increased short-term bank borrowings and thereby interest costs. As a
result, MK's financial leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) and FFO
interest coverage are likely to deteriorate to over 5.0x and below 5.0x,
respectively, in the short to medium term. However, these risks may be partly
mitigated after sanction of additional working capital limits and by potential
margin expansion as the company will sell directly to its end-customers.
The rating also factors in the two-decade-long experience of MK's founders in
the gems and jewellery industry, the company's fully integrated manufacturing
plant at SEEPZ, Mumbai, and lack of any significant capex plans in the near
term.
Positive rating action may result from EBITDA interest coverage of above 3x on a
sustained basis. Conversely, delays in timely debt servicing would result in
negative rating action.
Established in 2002, MK is a partnership firm that manufactures and exports
diamond-studded gold jewellery, such as rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets,
on a made-to-order basis.