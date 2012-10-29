(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 29 -
Summary analysis -- EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Co. OJSC -------- 29-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Russia
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-May-2008 BB/-- BB/--
27-Feb-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The rating on Russia-based fertilizer group EuroChem Mineral and Chemical Co.
OJSC (EuroChem) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of the
group's "fair" business risk and "significant" financial risk.
The main constraint on EuroChem's rating and business risk is our country risk
assessment--although most of the group's products are exported, most of its
profits derive from assets located in Russia. The business risk also reflects
the group's exposure to cyclical markets for nitrogen- and phosphate-based
fertilizers, iron ore, and other base chemicals, which leads to substantial
EBITDA and operating cash flow swings depending on industry conditions.
Capital expenditure (capex) to increase production capacity and, to a lesser
extent, enhance efficiency, is significant and time consuming.
Positive rating factors for EuroChem's business risk include the group's high
profitability, as illustrated by favorable return on capital, and substantial
EBITDA minus maintenance capex levels and margin over industry cycles.
EuroChem owns high-quality phosphate rock that covers about 80% of its needs.
The group also has access to cheap Russian gas, with gas being the largest
cost component of nitrogen fertilizers, and is constantly aiming to improve
production and logistical efficiency. Diversification by client and asset is
supportive.
EuroChem is Russia's second largest fertilizer group. It reported sales of
about $4.4 billion (Russian ruble 131 billion) and EBITDA of about $1.6
billion (RUB49 billion) for 2011, which translates into a high 38% EBITDA
margin. The group's core activity is the production of nitrogen and phosphate
fertilizers. A sizable part of its EBITDA comes from iron ore. EuroChem
extracts around 5.5 million tonnes per year, as a by-product of phosphate
mining, at a low marginal cost.
Our view of EuroChem's financial risk as significant takes into account the
country risk inherent in operating in Russia and, to a lesser extent, the
group's two large, complex greenfield potash mining projects which require
huge capex and entail execution risk, very long lead times, and delayed
returns. While EuroChem's annual capex budget is largely non-mandatory, it is
strategic. Even during 2009's very difficult economic conditions, the group
did not veer from its plan.
That said, management is committed to retaining what we believe is a moderate
financial policy, which encompasses a 2.5x net debt-to-EBITDA cap. Leverage
was only 1.3x on June 30, 2012, 1.35x in December 2011, 1.1x in 2010, and 2.2x
in 2009. We assess EuroChem's liquidity as adequate owing to, among other
factors, its proactive and successful refinancing in the past several years,
and access to bank funding and debt markets. EuroChem also generates
significant free operating cash flow (FOCF) under top- and mid-cycle industry
conditions, excluding growth projects.