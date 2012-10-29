Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old Mutual PLC's (Old
Mutual) 'A-' Long-term IDR and Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa)
and Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd's IFS and IDRs. The Outlook is Negative.
A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this comment.
The affirmation reflects Old Mutual's significant decrease in financial leverage
and anticipated improvements in fixed-charge coverage, and continued strong
earnings. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's Negative Outlook on the South
African sovereign rating. Fitch originally revised Old Mutual's Outlook to
Negative from Stable on 16 January 2012 on the back of the revision of the
Outlook on South Africa's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR of 'BBB+' to Negative
from Stable.
The repayment of GBP1.5bn of debt since early 2010 led to a decrease in
financial leverage from 28% at end-2010 to 21% at H112 on a pro forma basis and
based on Fitch's methodology. Fitch considers Old Mutual's current financial
leverage as low for its rating level.
Old Mutual's fixed-charge coverage is strong for the insurer's rating level
(8.3x for 2011) and Fitch expects it to improve in 2013 in light of the
significant debt reduction during 2012. Fitch also assesses the group's
hard-currency cover to measure its ability to service its non-rand-denominated
debt obligations based purely on its non-rand earnings. Fitch views Old Mutual's
hard-currency cover as low at 2.3x in 2011 but, thanks to the planned reduction
of debt, expects this ratio to improve to about 2.5x to 3x in 2013, which is
considered commensurate with Old Mutual's rating.
Old Mutual has significantly reshaped its business profile over the last two
years. Following the sale of its US life business in 2011 and Nordic business in
2012, the group derives about 80% of its operating earnings from South Africa,
compared with only around 60% in 2010. The remainder of the earnings are largely
from Europe and US asset management. The group's reliance on emerging markets
has therefore increased, and its operating scale and geographical
diversification have reduced. However, these negative impacts are more than
offset by the reduction in credit risk and financial leverage, resulting from
the disposal of the US life business and the use of some of the proceeds of the
Nordic disposal, respectively.
The IFS rating of the group is one notch higher than the South African local
currency sovereign rating in recognition of Old Mutual's geographical
diversification, albeit reduced, with a still sizeable proportion of earnings
generated in the UK and Europe. The additional notch also reflects the group's
ability to share with policyholders potential investment losses on its
investments in the South African financial markets, and the financial
flexibility from being listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Old Mutual's group capitalisation has continuously improved since end-2008,
reaching a regulatory solvency ratio of 168% at H112 (2008: 122%). Fitch
considers Old Mutual's capitalisation as commensurate with its rating category.
In 2011, 25% of Old Mutual's total non-unit-linked investment portfolio of
GBP29.2bn was held in equities. However, as most of Old Mutual's non-unit-linked
investments back with-profits business, where investment performance is largely
shared with policyholders Fitch is not overly concerned about Old Mutual's
relatively high equity allocation.
A downgrade of South Africa's Long-Term Foreign- or Local-Currency IDR would
most likely trigger a downgrade of Old Mutual's ratings. A downgrade could also
result from a lack of progress by Old Mutual toward achieving hard-currency
interest cover of at least 3x, or if there were greater-than-expected earnings
pressure on its South African operations from volatile investment markets, weak
consumer confidence and recessionary fears. Further reduction in the
geographical diversification of earnings, or a deterioration in the quality of
international earnings, could also lead to a downgrade. Given the Negative
Outlook on South Africa's sovereign and given that Fitch expects Old Mutual's
hard-currency interest cover to remain below 3x in the near term, the agency
considers an upgrade unlikely at present.
The rating actions are as follows:
Old Mutual plc
Long-term IDR: Affirmed 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured debt: Affirmed at 'BBB+'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt:
GBP500m 8% subordinated notes due 2021 (XS0632932538): Affirmed at 'BBB-'
Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt:
EUR500m 5% subordinated notes undated (XS0234284668): Affirmed at 'BBB-'
Tier 1 subordinated debt:
GBP350m 6.376% perpetual callable securities (XS0215556142): Affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa)
National IFS rating: Affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: Affirmed 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: ZAR3bn callable notes (ZAG000026816): Affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Skandia Life Assurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: Affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative