March 28 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published comment that UK life insurers have
reported a strong set of 2011 results, confirming that most of the sector is sheltered from the
sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone. Regulatory capital positions have remained strong, ending
2011 at levels close to the pre-crisis levels of end-2007. This is despite the deepening of the
eurozone sovereign crisis and a fall of 6.7% in the FTSE All-Share Index in 2011.
"In contrast to several European insurance groups, most major UK life insurers have
negligible direct exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain,"
says Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Exposures typically amount to
less than 5% of shareholders' equity. The notable exception is Aviva, which has significant
exposure to Italian sovereign debt supporting its sizeable operations in Italy."
The other major theme of the 2011 results season has been industry concern over perceived
threats to the UK life insurance industry from Solvency II, the new risk-based regulatory regime
for European insurers scheduled to take effect on 1 January 2014. The ultimate impact of
Solvency II hinges on several major decisions still to be made.
"A feature of the UK life sector is the large volume of annuity business," says David
Prowse, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Under Solvency II, capital requirements for
annuities stand to be more onerous, and although industry lobbying against this is having an
impact, it is still not clear how much extra capital annuity providers may need."
If the US regulatory regime is not granted equivalence with Solvency II, European insurers
may no longer be able to maintain operations in the US, as Solvency II may impose significantly
higher capital requirements on them than those that apply locally. However, given the importance
of US insurance earnings not just to several major European groups, but also to the European
economy as a whole, Fitch believes there will be a political solution, with the US regime
ultimately being deemed equivalent.
The UK life sector is preparing for an unprecedented combination of reforms that will
transform regulation and distribution, with implications for capital management, product design
and pricing. Foremost among these are Solvency II and the Retail Distribution Review. Fitch
expects these changes to cause some disruption to the UK life market but expects major insurers
to adapt successfully to the new landscape, meaning that the agency maintains its stable rating
outlook for the sector.
