March 28 -
Summary analysis -- Guinness Trust -------------------------------- 28-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Housing programs
Rationale
The 'AA-' senior secured debt rating on the GBP100 million 7.5% first mortgage
debentures due 2037, issued by the Guinness Trust (the Trust), the parent
entity of the Guinness Partnership, one of the largest housing associations in
the U.K., reflects the robust cash flow performance of the property
collateral. Moreover, the rating takes into consideration the credit
enhancement of the 12-month debt-service reserve and the strong ongoing
support that the U.K. government provides to the sector.
However, the rating is constrained by the Trust's exposure to the U.K.
property market and changes to housing policy that the government has recently
implemented.
Additional constraining factors include the risk of increasing maintenance
costs over the term of the transaction, as the property portfolio ages.
Bond Structure
The bond is formed by a first issue of GBP60 million in 1997, followed by a GBP40
million tap issue in 2001. Amortization began in November 2008, with already
GBP3.8 million of principal amortized to date. The bond pays interest
biannually, and is due in 2037. Under the terms of the bonds, early redemption
is possible--provided sufficient notice has been provided.
The bond covenant structure includes a debt service reserve (DSR) equivalent
to 12 months debt service, which provides credit enhancement in case of
potential, temporary cash shortfalls. The DSR is set aside until bond maturity
and is designed to temporarily cover potential interruptions in debt service
payments. In this regard, the DSR fund allows time for the trustee to enforce
security and appoint a receiver, should this be required.
The DSR is managed by the trustee, under the direction of the Guinness Trust,
which is responsible for investing the funds in short-term maturities of no
more than 12 months. However, investments must have a short-term rating of at
least 'A-1' (or equivalent); in respect of cash deposits, they must be
invested in counterparties with a short-term rating of at least 'A-1' (or
equivalent).
In addition, the covenant structure includes the provision to assign the
rental stream over an identified set of the Trust's properties in favor of the
bond trustee in the event of nonpayment, breach of covenants, or insolvency.
Moreover, the rental stream, which provides security to the bonds, is required
to meet the minimum performance levels with respect to the gross annual income
and the estimated net annual income. If minimum levels are not met, the
trustee can require the posting of additional collateral or the activation of
the debt-service reserve until more properties are charged, including the
substitution or disposal of void properties forming part of the portfolio to
ensure debt service payment is paid on time.
