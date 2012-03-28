March 28 -

Summary analysis -- Guinness Trust

Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Rationale

The 'AA-' senior secured debt rating on the GBP100 million 7.5% first mortgage debentures due 2037, issued by the Guinness Trust (the Trust), the parent entity of the Guinness Partnership, one of the largest housing associations in the U.K., reflects the robust cash flow performance of the property collateral. Moreover, the rating takes into consideration the credit enhancement of the 12-month debt-service reserve and the strong ongoing support that the U.K. government provides to the sector.

However, the rating is constrained by the Trust's exposure to the U.K. property market and changes to housing policy that the government has recently implemented.

Additional constraining factors include the risk of increasing maintenance costs over the term of the transaction, as the property portfolio ages.

Bond Structure

The bond is formed by a first issue of GBP60 million in 1997, followed by a GBP40 million tap issue in 2001. Amortization began in November 2008, with already GBP3.8 million of principal amortized to date. The bond pays interest biannually, and is due in 2037. Under the terms of the bonds, early redemption is possible--provided sufficient notice has been provided.

The bond covenant structure includes a debt service reserve (DSR) equivalent to 12 months debt service, which provides credit enhancement in case of potential, temporary cash shortfalls. The DSR is set aside until bond maturity and is designed to temporarily cover potential interruptions in debt service payments. In this regard, the DSR fund allows time for the trustee to enforce security and appoint a receiver, should this be required.

The DSR is managed by the trustee, under the direction of the Guinness Trust, which is responsible for investing the funds in short-term maturities of no more than 12 months. However, investments must have a short-term rating of at least 'A-1' (or equivalent); in respect of cash deposits, they must be invested in counterparties with a short-term rating of at least 'A-1' (or equivalent).

In addition, the covenant structure includes the provision to assign the rental stream over an identified set of the Trust's properties in favor of the bond trustee in the event of nonpayment, breach of covenants, or insolvency.

Moreover, the rental stream, which provides security to the bonds, is required to meet the minimum performance levels with respect to the gross annual income and the estimated net annual income. If minimum levels are not met, the trustee can require the posting of additional collateral or the activation of the debt-service reserve until more properties are charged, including the substitution or disposal of void properties forming part of the portfolio to ensure debt service payment is paid on time.

