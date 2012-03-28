(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Maestrale 3 S.r.l.'s (Maestrale) EUR216.85m
asset-backed floating-rate notes, due in May 2034, as follows:
EUR216.85m class A downgraded to 'AA-sf' from 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
The downgrade reflects the worsening of Fitch's base case assumptions in light of updated
historical performance data provided to Fitch as well as the amendments made to the transaction
documents to extend the revolving period (originally scheduled to end on the interest payment
date (IPD) in February 2012) up to the IPD falling in Feb-14, loosen some of the replenishment
conditions that govern the revolving period as well as some of the conditions that can trigger
an early termination of the revolving period, and increase the limit of receivables that can be
repurchased by the originator during the revolving period.
On the basis of the updated performance data of the originator's lease book, Fitch assumed a
probability of default transaction benchmark equal to 3.75% and a base case recovery rate equal
to 5%. The collateral portfolio currently features some degree of single obligor concentration
(with the largest one, 10 and 20 obligors accounting for 2.1%, 12% and 18.9% respectively) and
industry concentration (with the largest industry, real estate, accounting for 18.7% and the
largest four accounting for 59.2%).
In its analysis Fitch analysed the current portfolio, eligibility criteria and replenishment
criteria, as described in the amended transaction documentation, to form a view on the degree to
which the portfolio may migrate during the revolving period and to construct a worst-case
portfolio. Both the current portfolio and worst-case portfolio were analysed in Fitch's
Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), tailored specifically for granular SME loan portfolios. In
particular for the worst-case portfolio at the 'AA-sf' rating scenario Fitch assumed a Rating
Default Rate, Rating Recovery Rate and Rating Loss Rate equal to 51%, 2.7% and 49.6%
respectively. Finally Fitch analysed the structure using a proprietary cash flow model
reflecting the specific structural features.
Maestrale is a securitisation of mixed financial lease contracts originated by Commercio e
Finanza S.p.A. Leasing e Factoring (CFLF) in Italy. The leased assets include motor vehicles,
equipment, industrial vehicles and real estate. CFLF is part of the Cassa di Risparmio di
Ferrara S.p.A. (Carife) banking group.
The class A notes currently benefit from a high level of credit enhancement (CE: 50%)
provided by the subordination of class B unrated notes.