(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA) would not be immediately affected by the company's strategic partnership with Sharp Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

On March 27, 2012, Hon Hai announced that it would acquire a 6.59% stake in Japan-based Sharp for about New Taiwan (NT$) 16 billion and its affiliate companies would buy an additional 3.29%. At the same time, Hon Hai Chairman Terry Kuo and others will acquire a 46.5% stake in Sharp's 10th generation thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT LCD) fabrication plant in Sakai, Japan. We expect Hon Hai's leverage to remain consistent with the current ratings upon the completion of the transaction, given the company's large cash on hand and its strong cash flow generation.

Hon Hai generated NT$101.2 billion in operating cash flow in 2011 and held NT$330 billion in cash and liquid assets at the end of the year. In our view, the strategic alliance is likely to help Hon Hai expand its customer base of LCD TV manufacturing, particularly for large LCD TVs, over the next one to two years. However, we do not expect the strategic alliance to significantly change Hon Hai's "strong" business risk profile over the next one to two years, given the still-limited portion of LCD TV manufacturing in the company's business portfolio.