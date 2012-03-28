(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

Summary analysis -- CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. ---------------------- 28-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 169400

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Feb-2001 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

RationaleThe rating on CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. reflects the company's stable cash flows and a favorable regulatory environment. The vertically integrated electricity utility's monopoly in its service area, satisfactory operating record, and "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term, also support the rating. Uncertainty surrounding the expansion of CLP Power's parent CLP Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) in unregulated businesses outside Hong Kong partly offset these strengths.

We assess CLP Power's business risk profile as "excellent," as our criteria define the term. A favorable regulatory regime in Hong Kong protects CLP Power from rising fuel costs and ensures stable operating cash flows. The company's scheme of control agreement (SoC) with the Hong Kong government allows a permitted rate of return and an operating costs pass-through mechanism until at least 2018. Growth in local electricity sales is likely to remain flat because Hong Kong is a mature market. We expect a 4.9% tariff increase effective Jan. 1, 2012, to modestly improve CLP Power's cash flows in 2012.