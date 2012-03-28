March 28 - Credit default swap (CDS) spread performance is showing signs of divergence
globally, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.
CDS spreads on European sovereigns widened 3% last week. 'The Netherlands saw
the most CDS underperformance, with spreads widening 15%,' said Author and
Director Diana Allmendinger. 'CDS on Portugal bucked the trend by tightening 8%
but are continuing to price at the widest levels among European sovereigns.'
Spreads on Asian sovereigns also came out, with Indonesia, Malaysia and Korea
all widening between 7% and 10%. Conversely, CDS on North America tightened
slightly.
Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market
sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout
the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch
Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of
access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of
market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.
The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the below
link.
Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at
'
Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Risk and Performance Monitor