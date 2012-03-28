Rationale

The outlook revision reflects Assa Abloy's strong operating and financial performance in 2011 that resulted in credit metrics that were better than our base-case forecasts. It also reflects the successful management of financial and integration risks related to the 2011 Swedish krona (SEK) 11 billion (EUR1.2 billion) acquisition of Cardo, a Swedish-based maker of entrance and flow systems. This included the successful divestiture of Cardo's non-core flow operations. We expect that the company will continue to show a strong and stable operating and financial performance in 2012 and 2013.

We asses Assa Abloy's business risk profile as "strong", due to its global leading position in the moderately cyclical lock and door markets, its diverse customer base in both mature and growth markets, and its innovative product portfolio. We consider these positive factors to be mitigated by the group's aggressive acquisition-led growth policy and historically high dividend payouts. This has resulted in weak debt-protection measures for the ratings, reflected in the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. Our financial risk assessment also reflects the company's relatively high proportion of commercial paper in relation to its gross debt, comprising 26% of the total as of year-end 2011. While the company has managed to roll over this debt in the past and has sufficient back-up facilities, this proportion of gross debt is much higher than many of its rated peers and it could affect the rating if it were to increase in the future.

In our base-case scenario we estimate that the company will grow by about 6% on account of its acquisitions in 2012, but that it will achieve very little or no organic growth given our expectation of a slow European and U.S. economic environment. We expect the EBITDA margin in 2012 will remain unchanged on last year at about 18% after a 19% margin in 2010. Assa Abloy has historically and consistently generated an EBITDA margin of 17%-20%, independently of swings in the economic cycle, on the back of its strong market position, good pricing power, a high degree of aftermarket sales, and good cost control. We expect Assa Abloy to deliver free operating cash flow-to-debt of more than 25% in 2012 compared with 29% in 2011, and an adjusted net debt to EBITDA of 2.2x. In our base-case scenario we also incorporate yearly acquisitions at about SEK3 billion.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Assa Abloy is 'A-2', reflecting our view of the company's overall adequate liquidity. As of Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity sources consisted of:

-- Cash and liquid assets of SEK1.9 billion (about EUR212 million), of which we consider about SEK1.3 billion as excess cash;

-- A fully undrawn EUR1.1 billion (SEK9.9 billion) committed syndicated credit facility maturing in 2014, with no financial covenants or material adverse change clause; and

-- Robust free operating cash flow (FOCF)-generating capacity (about SEK4.9 billion in 2010 and 2011), which we anticipate will be much greater than SEK4 billion per year over the medium term in our base-case scenario.

This compares with the following near-term expected cash calls:

-- Debt maturities of about SEK7.5 billion in the coming 12 months; and

-- Potential acquisition expenditure of SEK3 billion from 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Assa Abloy reflects our view that in 2012 and 2013 strong and sustainable FOCF will continue to mitigate the company's currently relatively high debt, including a fairly high proportion of short-term debt that results from the group's dividend policy and ongoing acquisitions over the coming two years.

We view adjusted funds from operations to debt of about 35% and positive discretionary cash flow generation as commensurate with the current rating. Under our base case we expect the company to generate FOCF of SEK4 billion per year and that overall cash flow generation will be sufficient to compensate for dividend payments and acquisitions.

We would consider lowering the rating if cash flows and credit metrics were to decline significantly below our base-case estimated ratios. We believe this could materialize in the event of major debt-funded acquisitions. A scenario of no revenue growth and a deterioration in Assa Abloy's gross margin could also lead to a negative rating action. However, we deem such a scenario unlikely under our current economic forecasts.

We consider a rating upgrade at this stage to be unlikely and would necessitate significant deleveraging.

Ratings List

Outlook Action

To From

Assa Abloy AB

Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Assa Abloy AB

Nordic National Scale K-1

Senior Unsecured A-

Commercial Paper K-1

Commercial Paper A-2

Assa Abloy Financial Services AB

Commercial Paper* A-2

Commercial Paper* K-1

*Guaranteed by Assa Abloy AB