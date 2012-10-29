Oct 29 -

Summary analysis -- Brunswick Rail Ltd. --------------------------- 29-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on the Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. reflects Standard and Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our ratings reflect the small, but growing operating lease market, which has potential for new entrants, and Brunswick Rail's aggressive growth strategy, which requires significant investments and could result in negative free operating cash flow (FOCF). That said, Brunswick Rail's lease portfolio has an average tenor of about three years, which provides the company with some level of cash flow stability.