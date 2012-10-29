Oct 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Brunswick Rail Ltd. --------------------------- 29-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Bermuda
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Sep-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on the Russian rail freight car lessor Brunswick Rail Ltd. reflects
Standard and Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "fair" business
risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile. Our ratings reflect the
small, but growing operating lease market, which has potential for new
entrants, and Brunswick Rail's aggressive growth strategy, which requires
significant investments and could result in negative free operating cash flow
(FOCF). That said, Brunswick Rail's lease portfolio has an average tenor of
about three years, which provides the company with some level of cash flow
stability.