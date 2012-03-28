March 28 -

Overview

-- We believe that Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) future recourse to short-term funding will remain significant.

-- We also believe DCL's risk position has increased because its unrealized losses are likely to represent a majority of its capital and due to greater geographic concentration.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on DCL to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and maintaining it and the 'A-2' short-term rating on CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative CreditWatch reflects our view of the uncertainties regarding the outcome of DCL's restructuring plan and the bank's capacity to maintain an adequate level of capital.

Rating Action

On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Dexia Credit Local (DCL) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

The long-term rating, the 'A-2' short-term rating, and the 'B-' subordinated debt ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 23, 2011 (see "CreditWatch On Dexia Credit Local Revised To Negative; Subordinated Debt Rating Lowered To 'B-'; SACP Revised To 'b+'," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).